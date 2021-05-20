KPSC Clerk Recruitment 2021 Notification: Apply Online @keralapsc.gov.in

KPSC Clerk Recruitment 2021: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Clerk. Interested candidates can submit their applications through online mode on or before 2 June 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 2 June 2021

KPSC Clerk Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Clerk- 5 Posts

KPSC Clerk Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have passed in S.S.L.C. Examination or its equivalent.

KPSC Clerk Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 41 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

KPSC Clerk Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 19000 – 43600/-

Download KPSC Clerk Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

KPSC Clerk Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written/OMR/Online Test.

How to apply for KPSC Clerk Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 2 June 2021. Candidates are advised to keep a printout for a soft copy of the online application for future reference. Candidates can take the printout of the application by clicking on the link 'My applications' on their profile. All correspondences with the Commission, regarding the application, should be accompanied by the printout of the application.

