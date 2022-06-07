UP Panchayat Recruitment 2022: 1875 Vacancies for Engineer Posts, No Exam, Apply @prdfinance.up.gov.in

The directorate of Panchayati Raj, Department of Panchayati Raj, Uttar Pradesh (UP) is hiring 1875 Engineers. Candidates can check the details here.

UP Panchayat Recruitment 2022 Notification: Good news for the engineers! Directorate of Panchayati Raj, Department of Panchayati Raj, Uttar Pradesh (UP) has more than thousands of vacancies for the recruitment to the post of Architect/ Consulting Engineers (Civil) for various assignments on a work basis payment mode. As per the notice, any individual can apply for UP Engineer Recruitment 2022 provided that they fulfil the required eligibility criteria. That person should not have full-time employment in any organization or company. Applications are invited through online mode on prdfinance.up.gov.in.

Interested candidates should possess a degree or diploma in engineering and their age should be between 18 years and 65 years.

The candidates will be hired for a period of three years from the date of empanelment. The empanelment period may be extended by another 2 years as per rules.

UP Panchayat Recruitment 2022 Notification Download

UP Panchayat Recruitment Online Application Link

Important Dates

Starting Date of UP Panchayat Engineer Application - 01 June 2022

Last Date of UP Panchayat Engineer Application - 15 June 2022

UP Panchayat Engineer Vacancy Details

Architect/ Consulting Engineers (Civil) - 1875 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for UP Panchayat Engineer Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

B.Tech or B.E in Civil Engineering or 3 years Diploma in Civil Engineering or B.Architecture

UP Panchayat Engineer Age Limit:

18 to 65 years

Selection Process for UP Panchayat Engineer Recruitment 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of shortlisting of profiles. A merit list shall be prepared on the basis of mentioned parametres in the PDF.

How to Apply for UP Panchayat Engineer Recruitment 2022 ?

Step 1. Go to the website: - http://prdfinance.up.gov.in .

Step 2. Click at “Empanelment of 1,875 Architect / Consulting Engineer (Civil)”.

Step 3. Click at “Application Link: Empanelment of 1875 architect / Consulting Engineers (Civil)”.

Step 4. Now fill all the details asked in the form being displayed on the link.

Step 5. After filling all details click at “Save and Proceed”. Now a pop-up menu will appear “Record Saved Successfully”. Click at “Ok”.

Step 6. Upload all documents in PDF having size not greater than 200KB as asked on the website & click at “Upload Documents”.

Step 7. Pop-up will appear for “Documents Uploaded Successfully”. Click at “OK”.

Step 8. Tick the disclaimer and click at “Final Submit” button.

Step 9. A pop-up will appear for successfully submission of form.

Application Fee:

No Fee