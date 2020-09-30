UP Panchayati Raj Recruitment 2020: 27 Vacancies for Faculty and Specialist Posts, Apply Online @panchayatiraj.up.nic.in

UP Panchayati Raj Recruitment 2020: Panchayati Raj Department Uttar Pradesh has invited applications for various posts including Senior Faculty, Waste Management Specialist and Participatory Specialist. The online application process for aforesaid posts has already started at the official website of Panchayati Raj Department http://panchayatiraj.up.nic.in/.

A total of 27 vacancies will be recruited out of which 25 vacancies are of Senior Faculty, 1 is of Waste Management Specialist and 1 of Participatory Specialist. The online application process will continue till 13 October 2020. Candidates between the age group of 30 to 65 years are eligible to apply. Although, there will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category. All candidates are advised to read notification for eligibility, experience and other details before applying to any post.

Important Dates:

Starting date of online application: 28 September 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 13 October 2020

UP Panchayati Raj Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Senior Faculty- 25 Posts

Waste Management Specialist - 1 Post

Participatory Specialist - 1 Post

UP Panchayati Raj Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding MBA/MSW/Sociology/Human Science/Administration or other social science qualification with 55 % Marks are eligible to apply.

UP Panchayati Raj Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 30 to 65 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per govt. Norms)

UP Panchayati Raj Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Interview. Only Shortlisted candidates will be called for Interview Round. The interview will be scheduled through video conferencing.

Download UP Panchayati Raj Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for UP Panchayati Raj Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the panchraj@nic.in latest by 13 October 2020. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDF for more details.

Latest Government Jobs:

MIDHANI Recruitment 2020 for Assistant Posts, Earn upto 25,000/-

CSL Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 577 Fabrication Assistants, Outfit Assistants & Other Posts @cochinshipyard.com

AP CFW Recruitment 2020: 77 Vacancies Notified for State Coordination Officer, ASHA Team Leader & Other Posts under NHM SPU 2020 Notification

BECIL Recruitment 2020 for Solution Architect, Apply Online @becil.com