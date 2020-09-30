Study at Home
Search

BECIL Recruitment 2020 for Solution Architect, Apply Online @becil.com

BECIL Recruitment 2020: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Solution Architect. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 12 October 2020.

Sep 30, 2020 11:54 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
BECIL Recruitment 2020
BECIL Recruitment 2020

BECIL Recruitment 2020: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Solution Architect. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 12 October 2020.

Important Dates:

  • Starting date of online application: 29 September 2020
  • Last date for submission of online application: 12 October 2020

BECIL Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Solution Architect - 1 Post

BECIL Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates holding Bachelor’s degree in Engineering in IT/ Computer Science/ Electronics and Telecommunication; or BCA/ MCA or any other post graduate degree in the area of IT/ Computer Science/ Electronics and Telecommunication.

BECIL Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale - Rs. 1, 40, 000/- Per Month

BECIL Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Interview. Only shortlisted candidates will be invited for interviews. Interviews will be held in Delhi. No TA/DA will be paid for attending the interview or joining the duty on selection. The interview will also include skill test on the IT Tools.

Download BECIL Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for BECIL Solution Architect Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply online from 29 September to 12 October 2020. Candidates can access the online application link by clicking on the above link.

Latest Government Jobs:

MIDHANI Recruitment 2020 for Assistant Posts, Earn upto 25,000/-

CSL Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 577 Fabrication Assistants, Outfit Assistants & Other Posts @cochinshipyard.com

AP CFW Recruitment 2020: 77 Vacancies Notified for State Coordination Officer, ASHA Team Leader & Other Posts under NHM SPU 2020 Notification

BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2020 for 3270 Ayush MO and Other Posts, Apply Online @pariksha.nic.in

 

 

 

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Trending Now

Education Expo

Want Career Guidance after Class 10th? Join Now!

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material