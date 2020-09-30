BECIL Recruitment 2020 for Solution Architect, Apply Online @becil.com

BECIL Recruitment 2020: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Solution Architect. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 12 October 2020.

Important Dates:

Starting date of online application: 29 September 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 12 October 2020

BECIL Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Solution Architect - 1 Post

BECIL Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding Bachelor’s degree in Engineering in IT/ Computer Science/ Electronics and Telecommunication; or BCA/ MCA or any other post graduate degree in the area of IT/ Computer Science/ Electronics and Telecommunication.

BECIL Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale - Rs. 1, 40, 000/- Per Month

BECIL Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Interview. Only shortlisted candidates will be invited for interviews. Interviews will be held in Delhi. No TA/DA will be paid for attending the interview or joining the duty on selection. The interview will also include skill test on the IT Tools.

How to apply for BECIL Solution Architect Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online from 29 September to 12 October 2020. Candidates can access the online application link by clicking on the above link.

