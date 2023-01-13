UP Panchayat Recruitment 2023: 3544 Vacancies Notification, Apply Online From 17 Janaury

UP Panchayat Recruitment 2023: Panchayati Raj Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh has issued a short notification for the recruitment of Panchayat Sahayak / Accountant-cum-Data Entry Operator (DEO). According to the short notice, a total of 3544 vacancies shall be filled under various districts of the UP.
The candidates can submit their application through offline mode. UP Panchayat Application Form will be available from 17 January 2023. The application should be submitted in the provided format on or before 02 February 2023.
The candidates are advised to keep an eye on panchayatiraj.up.nic.in for the latest updates regarding UP Panchayat Vacancy 2023.
UP Panchayat Recruitment 2023 Overview
|
Recruitment Authority
|Panchayati Raj Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh
|
Posts Name
|Panchayat Sahayak / Accountant-cum-Data Entry Operator (DEO)
|
Total Vacancies
|3544
|
Mode of Application
|Offline
|
Application Dates
|17 January to 02 February 2023
UP Panchayat Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
The candidates can download the short notification through the PDF link given below:
|UP Panchayat Recruitment Notification
|Click Here
UP Panchayat Recruitment Important Dates 2023
|Notice of inviting applications by Gram Panchayats, period of getting the notice board and Munadi done by Gram Panchayat
|14 January 2023
|Period of submission of application form in District Panchayat Raj Officer's Office or Development Block Office or Gram Panchayat Office
|17 Jan to 02 Feb 2023
|Period of providing the applications received in the District Panchayat Raj Officer's Office or Development Block Office to the concerned Gram Panchayat
|03 to 08 Feb 2023
|Preparation of merit list of applications received in Gram Panchayat, presentation and consideration before Administrative Committee
|09 to 16 Feb 2023
|Test recommendation by the committee constituted under the chairmanship of the District Magistrate
|17 to 25 Feb 2023
How to Apply for UP Panchayat Recruitment 2023
The candidates can get the application form from the official website of the department. Alternatively, candidates can also get the application typed as per the format given in the advertisement. Candidates will have to fill this form completely and submit it along with the attested copies of the sought certificates to the district or block or panchayat office of their residence.
The candidates would be able to check the post-wise qualification, vacancy break-up, selection process and other important details in the detailed notification.