UP Panchayat Recruitment 2023: 3544 Vacancies Notification, Apply Online From 17 Janaury

UP Panchayat Recruitment 2023: UP Panchayat is filling up 3544 vacancies for the post of Panchayat Sahayak / Accountant-cum-Data Entry Operator (DEO). Candidates can check the application date, application process and other details here.

UP Panchayat Recruitment 2023: Panchayati Raj Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh has issued a short notification for the recruitment of Panchayat Sahayak / Accountant-cum-Data Entry Operator (DEO). According to the short notice, a total of 3544 vacancies shall be filled under various districts of the UP.

The candidates can submit their application through offline mode. UP Panchayat Application Form will be available from 17 January 2023. The application should be submitted in the provided format on or before 02 February 2023.

The candidates are advised to keep an eye on panchayatiraj.up.nic.in for the latest updates regarding UP Panchayat Vacancy 2023.

UP Panchayat Recruitment 2023 Overview

Recruitment Authority Panchayati Raj Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh Posts Name Panchayat Sahayak / Accountant-cum-Data Entry Operator (DEO) Total Vacancies 3544 Mode of Application Offline Application Dates 17 January to 02 February 2023

UP Panchayat Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

The candidates can download the short notification through the PDF link given below:

UP Panchayat Recruitment Notification Click Here

UP Panchayat Recruitment Important Dates 2023

Notice of inviting applications by Gram Panchayats, period of getting the notice board and Munadi done by Gram Panchayat 14 January 2023 Period of submission of application form in District Panchayat Raj Officer's Office or Development Block Office or Gram Panchayat Office 17 Jan to 02 Feb 2023 Period of providing the applications received in the District Panchayat Raj Officer's Office or Development Block Office to the concerned Gram Panchayat 03 to 08 Feb 2023 Preparation of merit list of applications received in Gram Panchayat, presentation and consideration before Administrative Committee 09 to 16 Feb 2023 Test recommendation by the committee constituted under the chairmanship of the District Magistrate 17 to 25 Feb 2023

How to Apply for UP Panchayat Recruitment 2023

The candidates can get the application form from the official website of the department. Alternatively, candidates can also get the application typed as per the format given in the advertisement. Candidates will have to fill this form completely and submit it along with the attested copies of the sought certificates to the district or block or panchayat office of their residence.

The candidates would be able to check the post-wise qualification, vacancy break-up, selection process and other important details in the detailed notification.