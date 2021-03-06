UPPRPB UP Police Result 2021 Out: Download 17608 Jail Warder, Constable, Fireman Merit List for DV and PST @uppbpb.gov.in, Check Cut-Off Here

UP Police Result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the result of written exam for the post of Jail Warder, Constable, Fireman. Separate Merit List has been prepared for Men and Women Candidates. Candidates, who appeared in UP Police Exam on 19 and 20 December 2020, can download UP Police Jail Warder Result, UP Police Constable Result and UP Police Fireman Result from the official website - uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police Result is given below. The candidates can download UPPRPB Result, direclty, through the link below:

UP Police DVPST



A total of 17608 candidates have passed the written test of which 14429 are male and 3179 are female. Selected candidates will now have to appear for Document Verification and Physical Standard Test. UP Police DVPST is starting from 13 March 2021 at Agra, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Luvknow, Kanpur Nagar, Meerut and Prayagraj. Candidates can check their exact date and centre of Physical Round in the PDF Link given above.



UP Police DVPST Admit Card

The admit card will be soon uploaded on the official website of UPPRPB. Candidates can download UPPRPB DV PST Admit Card using their registration number and date of birth.

UP Police PET Admit Card

Candidates who will qualify in DV and PST will be called for Physical Endurance Test (PET). UP Police PET will be conducted from 22 March 2021.

UP Police Cut-Off

Male

Category Cut-Off Marks General 187.2530 OBC 179.0011 SC 155.6938 ST 129.9697

Female

Category Cut-Off Marks General 166.0011 OBC 155.0011 SC 133.2437 ST 101.5948

