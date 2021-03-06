JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Coming Soon! To meet our Jury, click here

UPPRPB UP Police Result 2021 Out: Download 17608 Jail Warder, Constable, Fireman Merit List for DV and PST @uppbpb.gov.in, Check Cut-Off Here

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the result of written exam for the post of Jail Warder, Constable, Fireman. Download uppbpb.gov.in

Created On: Mar 6, 2021 21:38 IST
UP Police Result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the result of written exam for the post of Jail Warder, Constable, Fireman.  Separate Merit List has been prepared for Men and Women Candidates. Candidates, who appeared in UP Police Exam on 19 and 20 December 2020, can download UP Police Jail Warder Result, UP Police Constable Result and UP Police Fireman Result from the official website - uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police Result is given below. The candidates can download UPPRPB Result, direclty, through the link below:

UP Police Result Download Link Male

UP Police Result Female Download Link

UP Police Result PDF

UP Police DVPST

A total of 17608 candidates have passed the written test of which 14429 are male and 3179 are female. Selected candidates will now have to appear for Document Verification and Physical Standard Test. UP Police DVPST is starting from 13 March 2021 at Agra, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Luvknow, Kanpur Nagar, Meerut and Prayagraj. Candidates can check their exact date and centre of Physical Round in the PDF Link given above.

UP Police DVPST Admit Card

The admit card will be soon uploaded on the official website of UPPRPB. Candidates can download UPPRPB  DV PST Admit Card using their registration number and date of birth.

UP Police PET Admit Card

Candidates who will qualify in DV and PST will be called for Physical Endurance Test (PET). UP Police PET will be conducted from 22 March 2021.

UP Police Cut-Off

Male

Category Cut-Off Marks
General 187.2530
OBC 179.0011
SC 155.6938
ST 129.9697

Female

Category Cut-Off Marks
General 166.0011
OBC 155.0011
SC 133.2437
ST 101.5948

How to Download UP Police Result for Jail Warder, Constable, Fireman ?

  1. Go to official website of UP Police -  uppbpb.gov.in
  2. Click on the link "महिला अभ्यर्थियों की सूची" or "पुरूष अभ्यर्थियों की सूची"
  3. UP Police Result PDF will open
  4. Check details of selected candidates

 

 

 

 

FAQ

What is UP Police General Cut-Off Marks ?

Male - 187.2530 and Female - 166.0011

What is UP Police Physical Admit Card Date ?

UP Police DV and PST Admit Card will be uploaded soon on the official website - uppbpb.gov.in

When is UP Police Jail Warder DV Round ?

You can check your DV and PST Date in the UP Police Selection Date ?

How can I check UPPBPB Result ?

Male candidates can check their result through the PDF - http://uppbpb.gov.in/Jail-Dept/JW-DV_PST_06032021_Male.pdf AND Female Candidates - http://uppbpb.gov.in/Jail-Dept/JW_DV_PST_06032021_Female.pdf
