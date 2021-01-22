UP Vidhan Parishad Final Result 2021 OUT for Various Vacancies @upvpsr.org, Check UP Vidhan Parishad RO, Security Asst & Other Posts Download Link Here

UP Vidhan Parishad Final Result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Parishad Sachivalaya has released the final result of Review Officer, Additional Private Secretary, Security Assistant & Other Vacancies against the advertisement number 01/2020. All such candidates who appeared in the UP Vidhan Parishad Exam 2020 can download the final result through the official website.i.e.upvpsr.org.

UP Vidhan Parishad 2021 Skill Test was held on 16 & 17 January 2021 at the various exam centre. The candidates can download UP Vidhan Parishad Final Result 2021 by entering registration number, post name, password and click on submit button at the login page. In case the candidate fails to download their call letter, they may contact the Helpline Mobile Number: +91 8960598833, +91 7275858832, Helpline Email ID: upvpr2020@gmail.com.

How and Where to Download UP Vidhan Parishad Final Result 2021?

Visit the official website.i.e.upvpsr.org. Click on ‘FINAL RESULT OF अपरनिजी सचिव,वृत्त लेखक,सुरक्षा सहायक (पुरुष),अनुसेवक,सहायक समीक्षा अधिकारी flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new login page. Select Post Name, Registration Number/User ID, Password and click on submit button. The UP Vidhan Parishad Final Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download UP Vidhan Parishad Final Result 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download UP Vidhan Parishad Final Result 2021

In case the candidate forgets his/her password, they may recover their password by clicking on the forgot password link. Candidates can directly download UP Vidhan Parishad Final Result 2021 by clicking on the above link.

This drive was done to recruit 73 vacancies of Review Officer, Additional Private Secretary, Security Assistant & Others. The online application for the same was started on 18 September 2020 and ended on 24 October 2020. The prelims exam was held on 22 and 29 November 2020.