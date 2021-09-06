UPES offers unique opportunities for students to develop a global outlook

UPES has created unique pathways to impart world-class education and cultivate the next generation of leaders equipped with international exposure.

As the education ecosystem evolves, global exposure for students becomes essential to help them come to grips with the problems afflicting the world. UPES has been working towards broadening students’ mindset and creating a sense of awareness and sensitivity towards the world, which can come when students are exposed to perspectives from diverse socio-cultural settings. Here’s a lowdown on the opportunities for global exposure at UPES:

International (2+2) Program with the University of Queensland

UPES and The University of Queensland, Australia, have developed a credit transfer International program that gives UPES students the opportunity to study at Australia’s leading university, The University of Queensland. The program enables engineering undergraduates to secure a degree from The University of Queensland, consistently ranked as one of Australia’s top universities. Eligible students will pursue the first two years of their course in UPES, India, before being transferred to The University of Queensland, Australia, for years 3 and 4 of the Degree Program, subject to achieving the required grades. This unique collaboration between The University of Queensland and UPES allows UPES students to secure a globally-recognized undergraduate engineering degree.

Study Abroad opportunities with University of California Berkeley

UPES has also partnered with the prestigious University of California Berkeley (UCB) Extension to widen international exposure to UPES students through educational and cultural cooperation. This collaboration offers UPES students and alumni the opportunity to study abroad in the best academic setup amongst the brightest minds.

Collaboration with London School of Business and Finance, Singapore

School of Engineering and School of Computer Science students can opt for a Business Diploma in collaboration with London School of Business and Finance, Singapore.

Co-Teaching

UPES also provides its students access to the best and most knowledgeable teachers and scholars from across the world through co-teaching. The university has forged collaborations with international faculty who bring fascinating insights and a wealth of experience to the university. The course curriculum and syllabus remain the same, but an international faculty provides a fresh perspective, thus enhancing the students’ exposure. There are about 50 international faculty co-teaching modules in the School of Computer Science, School of Business, School of Design and School of Law. They bring the subject knowledge and expertise in dealing with industry, government, start-ups, and cultural experiences from the UK, Germany, Israel, and Canada.

International Scholarships

UPES also offers 50% scholarship for Post Graduate programs at its academic partner institutes in the US, the UK, Europe and Canada.

Exchange Programs

Additionally, exchange programs and internships offer students and faculty a chance to attend another university and exchange knowledge and skills, foremost among them being the University of Calgary, Canada; University of Essex, UK; Taipei Medical University, Taiwan; Taylor’s University, Malaysia, among several others.

Global Immersion Program

Global Immersion Program is the program launched by UPES to provide Global Exposure to its students by sending them to international universities for four weeks. Global exposure involves experiential and extensive learning where the student learns about new cultures and carefully understands the work dynamics. The Global Immersion Program allows students to visit reputed international universities and enrol in one of the two streams: Global Leadership and Design and Innovation.

Internships and Projects

DIA, UPES provides different internship and research opportunities to UPES and our partner universities students. Under this program, UPES students can go for internship or a project to the partner university and UPES welcome students from the partner university for the same. UPES School of Business students can opt for a semester abroad with a tuition fee waiver at University Canada West and UE Germany.

Preparing students to be better managers in a global environment, UPES has been working tirelessly towards broadening their worldview, adding to their personal development, and helping them thrive in diverse workplaces.

