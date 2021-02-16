UPHESC Recruitment 2021 Short Notice Released @uphesconline.org, 2000+ Vacancies to be filled, online application begins from 25 Feb

UPHESC Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Service Commission has released a short notice regarding the recruitment of Assistant Professor Posts in Various Departments in the state's Aided Colleges. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode @uphesconline.org from 25 February 2021. This is a huge opportunity for the candidates waiting for the recruitment of Assistant Professor in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the short notice, a total of 2002 vacancies of Assistant Professor will be filled up in various departments. The segregation of the vacancies will be displayed on the official website in due course of the time. All candidates are advised to keep a track of the official website for latest updates.

The online application registration will be started from 25 February to 26 March 2021. The commission will select the candidates on the basis of written test which is scheduled to be held on 26 May 2021. Candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, educational qualification, age limit, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 25 February 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 26 March 2021

Dates for depositing application fee: 25 Feb to 26 March 2021

Exam Date: 26 May 2021

UPHESC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor - 2002 Vacancies

UPHESC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have a Master Degree in Related Subject with Minimum 55% Marks & NET / SET/SLET Passed. The candidates will be able to check the post wise requirement after releasing the official notification.

UPHESC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 62 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download UPHESC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

UPHESC Recruitment 2021 Online Application Link - to active on 25 Feb

Official Website

How to apply for UPHESC Recruitment 2021

All interested candidates will be able to apply online from 25 February to 26 March 2021 at uphesc.org. Candidates can take a printout of the online application for future reference.