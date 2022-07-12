UPL Admit Card 2022 (Out) @utilitypowertech.org: Download Assistant Loco Driver Trainee Call Letter

UPL Admit Card 2022 has been released by Utility Powertech Limited (UPL) on utilitypowertech.org. Candidates can download Assistant Loco Driver Trainee Call Letter From Here.

UPL Admit Card 2022 Download: Utility Powertech Limited (UPL) has released the admit card of the exam for the post of Assistant Loco Driver Trainees. Candidates who have applied for the post can download UPL Assistant Loco Driver Admit Card by visiting the official website. However, UPL Admit Card Link is also provided below:

UPL Exam will be held on 17 July 2022 (Sunday). The written exam will have objective-type/multiple-choice questions which are of 2 hours duration. The test paper will be bilingual i.e. in English and Hindi.

Selected candidates will be provided 90 days of training by Indian Railways.

Utility Powertech Limited had invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Loco Driver (Trainee) for Fitter, Electrician and Diesel Mechanic. on the official website i,e. utilitypowertech.org. The online application link was available from 30 March to 19 April 2022. During-the trainee, the candidate will be given Rs. 7000/- per month.

How to Download UPL Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of UPL Recruitment i.e.https://jobapply.in/upl2020Vindhyachal/ Now, click on ‘Click here to download Admit Card’ A new page will be opened where you are required to enter your Online Application No, Date of Birth and Email-ID Click on 'Submit’ Button Download Utility Powertech Limited Admit Card

Utility Powertech Limited (UPL) is a joint venture Company of Reliance Infrastructure Limited (R.Infra) and NTPC Limited a Government of India Enterprises. With 50:50 share holding of each promoter. The Company was incorporated on 23rd November 1995 under the Company Act 1956.