UPPCL Executive Assistant Recruitment 2022 for 1033 Vacancies, Graduates Apply

UPPCL Executive Assistant Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) is offering jobs to Graduate Candidates for the post of Executive Assistant (EA). Those who are interested will be required to apply online on UPPCL Website from 19 August 2022 onwards. The last date for submitting the application will be 12 September 2022 on upenergy.in. A total of 1033 vacancies will be filled for the post.
The selection of the applicants will be done through a written exam and typing test. Those who clear the written exam will be called for typing test. The exam will tentatively be conducted in the second week of October 2022.
Candidates can check more details for UPPCL Recruitment 2022 in the article below.
UPPCL Executive Assistant Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 19 August 2022
- Last Date of Online Application - 12 September 2022
- UPPCL Executive Assistant Exam Date - 2nd week of October 2022
UPPCL Executive Assistant Vacancy Details
|Category
|Vacancies
|General
|416
|EWS
|103
|OBC
|278
|SC
|216
|ST
|20
|Total
|1033
UPPCL Executive Assistant Educational Qualification:
- The candidate should have a graduation degree from a recognized university.
- The candidate should have a typing speed of 30 wpm in Hindi
UPPCL Executive Assistant Age Limit:
21 to 40 years
UPPCL Executive Assistant Salary
Rs. 27200 to Rs. 86100
Selection Process for UPPCL Executive Assistant Posts
- Written Exam
- Skill Test
UPPCL Executive Assistant Exam 2022
The written exam will be conducted in two parts:
Part 1: It will have questions related to NIELIT CCL Level Computer Knowledge
Part 2: It will consist of questions from GK, Reasoning, General Hindi and General English
Application Fee:
- General / OBC / EWS : 1180/-
- SC / ST : 826/-
- PH (Divyang) : 12/-
Pay the Exam Fee Through Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking / E Challan
UPPCL Executive Assistant Notification