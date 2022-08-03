UPPCL Executive Assistant Recruitment 2022 for 1033 Vacancies, Graduates Apply

UPPCL Executive Assistant Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) is offering jobs to Graduate Candidates for the post of Executive Assistant (EA). Those who are interested will be required to apply online on UPPCL Website from 19 August 2022 onwards. The last date for submitting the application will be 12 September 2022 on upenergy.in. A total of 1033 vacancies will be filled for the post.

The selection of the applicants will be done through a written exam and typing test. Those who clear the written exam will be called for typing test. The exam will tentatively be conducted in the second week of October 2022.

Candidates can check more details for UPPCL Recruitment 2022 in the article below.

UPPCL Executive Assistant Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 19 August 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 12 September 2022

UPPCL Executive Assistant Exam Date - 2nd week of October 2022

UPPCL Executive Assistant Vacancy Details

Category Vacancies General 416 EWS 103 OBC 278 SC 216 ST 20 Total 1033

UPPCL Executive Assistant Educational Qualification:

The candidate should have a graduation degree from a recognized university.

The candidate should have a typing speed of 30 wpm in Hindi

UPPCL Executive Assistant Age Limit:

21 to 40 years

UPPCL Executive Assistant Salary

Rs. 27200 to Rs. 86100

Selection Process for UPPCL Executive Assistant Posts

Written Exam Skill Test

UPPCL Executive Assistant Exam 2022

The written exam will be conducted in two parts:

Part 1: It will have questions related to NIELIT CCL Level Computer Knowledge

Part 2: It will consist of questions from GK, Reasoning, General Hindi and General English

Application Fee:

General / OBC / EWS : 1180/-

SC / ST : 826/-

PH (Divyang) : 12/-

Pay the Exam Fee Through Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking / E Challan

UPPCL Executive Assistant Notification