UPPCL Recruitment 2020 for 600+ Technician and Accounts Officer Posts: Apply Online @upenergy.in, Download Notification, Check Eligibility ,Selection Process, Salary Here

UPPCL Recruitment 2020: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd. (UPPCL), Department of Energy, has published the recruitment notifications for the post of Technician (Electrical) and Accounts Officer. UPPCL Online Applications will be invited from 01 July 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for UPPCL Technician Recruitment 2020 on UPPCL official website i.e. upenergy.in on or before 22 July 2020.

More details on UPPCL Recruitment 2020 for 628 Posts are available below in this article

UPPCL Important Dates

Starting Date of submission of Online Application - 01 July 2020

Closing Date of submission of Online Application - 22 July 2020

Online Fee Submission - 01 July to 22 July 2020

Offline Fee Submission - 01 July to 24 July 2020

Tentative Date of Test - Second week of August 2020

UPPCL Vacancy Details

Technician Electrical - 608 Posts

General - 245 Posts

OBC - 164 Posts

EWS - 60 Posts

SC - 127 Posts

ST - 12 Posts

Accounts Officer - 30 Posts

General - 4 Posts

OBC - 3 Posts

EWS - 3 Posts

SC - 18 Posts

ST - 2 Posts

UPPCL Salary:

Technician - Rs.27200

Accounts Officer - Rs.56100-177500

Eligibility Criteria for UPPCL Technician and Accounts Officer Posts

Educational Qualification:

Technician Electrical - 10th exam with Science/Mathematics as a subject and ITI/NCVT certificate in Electrician/Electrical

Accounts Officer - C.A./l.C.W.A. Final Exam and experience in Accounts/Fianance/Audit Department in reputed orgainisation

Age Limit:

Technician Electrical - 18 Years to 40 Years

Accounts Officer - 21 Years to 40 Years

Selection Process for UPPCL Technician and Accounts Officer Posts

Technician Electrical - The selection will be done on the basis of Online Written Exam (CBT). The test will be conducted in two parts of 3 hours.

Accounts Officer -The selection will be done on the basis of CBT and Interview.

How to Apply for UPPCL Technician and Accounts Officer Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested persons can apply for the posts on official website upenergy.in from 01 July to 22 July 2020.

UPPCL Application Fee:

For General/OBC/Other States’ Candidates - Rs. 1000/-

For SC/ST - Rs. 700/-

UPPCL Technician Notification PDF

UPPCL Accounts Officer Notification PDF

Online Application Link - to start on 1 July