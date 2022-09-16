UPPCL Recruitment 2022 for 876 Technician Posts, Check Qualification Here

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited is hiring 876 Technician Posts. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, educational qualifications, salary etc.

UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has 876 vacant posts for ITI candidates for the post of Technician (Electrical). From 27 September 2022, it will start the registration process for the candidates. The last date to apply for this post is till 19 October 2022. The application will be invited on the official website i.e. on upenergy.in.

Applicants before applying for the UPPCL Technician Vacancy should go through the eligibility conditions in detail along with other details in order to avoid confusion.

UPPCL Technician Important Dates

Starting Date of UPPCL Technician Online Application - 27 September 2022

Last Date of UPPCL Technician Online Application - 19 October 2022

UPPCL Technician Exam Date - 4th week of November 2022

UPPCL Technician Vacancy Details



Category Vacancies General 357 EWS 89 OBC 241 SC 187 ST 17 Total 891

UPPCL Technician Educational Qualification:

The candidate should 12th passed with Sciecne and Maths Subjects.

ITI or NCVT/SCVT in Electrician/Electrical

UPPCL Technician Age Limit:

18 to 40 years

UPPCL Technician Salary

Rs. 27200/-

Selection Process for UPPCL Technician Posts

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam

UPPCL Technician Exam Pattern 2022

There will be two parts:

Part 1: It will have questions related to NIELIT CCL Level Computer Knowledge

Part 2: It will consist of questions from GK, Reasoning, General Hindi, Technican Subject and General English

Application Fee:

General / OBC / EWS : 1180/-

SC / ST : 826/-

How to Apply for UPPCL Technician Recruitment 2022 ?

First, visit the official website of the UPPCL

Then, go to the recruitment or career section

Now, click on the application link

Enter the details

Submit your application and take a print out of the admit card

Pay the Exam Fee Through Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking / E Challan