UPPCL Recruitment 2022 for 876 Technician Posts, Check Qualification Here

UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has 876 vacant posts for ITI candidates for the post of Technician (Electrical). From 27 September 2022, it will start the registration process for the candidates. The last date to apply for this post is till 19 October 2022. The application will be invited on the official website i.e. on upenergy.in.
Applicants before applying for the UPPCL Technician Vacancy should go through the eligibility conditions in detail along with other details in order to avoid confusion.
UPPCL Technician Notification Download
UPPCL Technician Important Dates
- Starting Date of UPPCL Technician Online Application - 27 September 2022
- Last Date of UPPCL Technician Online Application - 19 October 2022
- UPPCL Technician Exam Date - 4th week of November 2022
UPPCL Technician Vacancy Details
|
Category
|
Vacancies
|
General
|
357
|
EWS
|
89
|
OBC
|
241
|
SC
|
187
|
ST
|17
|
Total
|
891
UPPCL Technician Educational Qualification:
Educational Qualification:
- The candidate should 12th passed with Sciecne and Maths Subjects.
- ITI or NCVT/SCVT in Electrician/Electrical
UPPCL Technician Age Limit:
18 to 40 years
UPPCL Technician Salary
Rs. 27200/-
Selection Process for UPPCL Technician Posts
Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam
UPPCL Technician Exam Pattern 2022
There will be two parts:
Part 1: It will have questions related to NIELIT CCL Level Computer Knowledge
Part 2: It will consist of questions from GK, Reasoning, General Hindi, Technican Subject and General English
Application Fee:
- General / OBC / EWS : 1180/-
- SC / ST : 826/-
How to Apply for UPPCL Technician Recruitment 2022 ?
- First, visit the official website of the UPPCL
- Then, go to the recruitment or career section
- Now, click on the application link
- Enter the details
- Submit your application and take a print out of the admit card
Pay the Exam Fee Through Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking / E Challan