UPPCL Recruitment 2022 for 38 Camp Assistant & Assistant Engineer Posts, Check Eligibility & Application Procedure Here

UPPCL Recruitment 2022 Notification Released on upenergy.in for 38 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Created On: May 10, 2022 13:25 IST
Modified On: May 10, 2022 13:26 IST
UPPCL Recruitment 2022
UPPCL Recruitment 2022

UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer Civil Trainee and Camp Assistant. Interested candidates can submit applications online on upenergy.in from 24 May 2022 onwards. Candidates are advised to check the official website for the latest updates. 

Important Dates:

  • Starting date of online application for Assistant Engineer Civil Trainee Post: 24 May 2022
  • Last date of online application & application fee for Assistant Engineer Civil Trainee Post: 14 June 2022
  • Last date of online application & application fee for Camp Assistant Post: 15 June 2022
  • Last date of offline application fee for Camp Assistant Post: 16 June 2022
  • Last date of offline application fee for Assistant Engineer Civil Trainee Post: 17 June 2022
  • Exam Date: July 2022
  • Admit Card: Notified Soon

UPPCL Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Engineer Civil Trainee - 14 Posts
  • Camp Assistant Grade III - 24 Posts

UPPCL Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

  • Assistant Engineer Civil Trainee - Candidates have a Degree/ Diploma in Civil Engineering from Recognized University.
  • Camp Assistant Grade III -The candidate must have a Bachelor's Degree in Any Stream from Recognized University.

UPPCL Recruitment 2022 Age Limit 

Candidates must be between the age group of 21 to 40 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

Download UPPCL Camp Assistant Recruitment 2022 Notification 

Download UPPCL Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2022 Notification 

Apply Online - to active soon

UPPCL Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online on or before the last date. Candidates are advised to read all instructions given in the notification before submitting their online application. No application will be considered after the due course of time. All candidates are advised to take a printout of the online application form for future reference. 

UPPCL Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

  • General, OBC Candidates: Rs. 1180/-
  • EWS Candidates: Rs. 1180/-
  • SC, ST Candidates: Rs. 826/-

 

 

 

 

FAQ

What is the qualification required for UPPCL Recruitment 2022?

Graduation/Diploma.

What is the last date for submitting online applications for UPPCL Recruitment 2022?

14 & 15 June 2022.

How many vacancies are to be recruited through UPPCL Recruitment 2022?

38.
