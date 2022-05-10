UPPCL Recruitment 2022 for 38 Camp Assistant & Assistant Engineer Posts, Check Eligibility & Application Procedure Here

UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer Civil Trainee and Camp Assistant. Interested candidates can submit applications online on upenergy.in from 24 May 2022 onwards. Candidates are advised to check the official website for the latest updates.
Important Dates:
- Starting date of online application for Assistant Engineer Civil Trainee Post: 24 May 2022
- Last date of online application & application fee for Assistant Engineer Civil Trainee Post: 14 June 2022
- Last date of online application & application fee for Camp Assistant Post: 15 June 2022
- Last date of offline application fee for Camp Assistant Post: 16 June 2022
- Last date of offline application fee for Assistant Engineer Civil Trainee Post: 17 June 2022
- Exam Date: July 2022
- Admit Card: Notified Soon
UPPCL Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Assistant Engineer Civil Trainee - 14 Posts
- Camp Assistant Grade III - 24 Posts
UPPCL Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Assistant Engineer Civil Trainee - Candidates have a Degree/ Diploma in Civil Engineering from Recognized University.
- Camp Assistant Grade III -The candidate must have a Bachelor's Degree in Any Stream from Recognized University.
UPPCL Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
Candidates must be between the age group of 21 to 40 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.
Download UPPCL Camp Assistant Recruitment 2022 Notification
Download UPPCL Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2022 Notification
Apply Online - to active soon
UPPCL Recruitment 2022 Application Form
Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online on or before the last date. Candidates are advised to read all instructions given in the notification before submitting their online application. No application will be considered after the due course of time. All candidates are advised to take a printout of the online application form for future reference.
UPPCL Recruitment 2022 Application Fee
- General, OBC Candidates: Rs. 1180/-
- EWS Candidates: Rs. 1180/-
- SC, ST Candidates: Rs. 826/-