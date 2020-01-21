UPPCL Stenographer Gr III Answer Key 2020 Released @upenergy.in, Raise Your Objections

UPPCL Stenographer Gr III Answer Key 2020: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the Answer Key/Response Key for Stenographer Gr III posts on its official website. Now all such candidates who have appeared for the UPPCL Stenographer Gr III exam can download their Answer Key from the official website of UPPCL - upenergy.in.

In order to download the UPPCL Stenographer Gr III Answer Key 2020, candidates would require furnishing their User ID and password on the official website of UPPCL. Candidates can raise their objections if any, only after login on the official website of UPPCL.

It is to be noted that Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) had invited applications for Office Assistant III (Accounts) and Stenographer III posts in Group ‘C’ against the Advt. No. 07/VSA/2019/BACKLOG.

A number of candidates having Graduation in any stream from a recognized university / institution and short hand speed of minimum 60 words per minute and typing speed of minimum 30 words per minutes on computer have applied for these posts. Selection for the Stenographer III posts is based on the performance of candidates in written examination and shorthand test/typing test.



UPPCL Stenographer Gr III Answer Key 2020 Download Process



Visit the official website i.e. https://www.upenergy.in

Go to the Subject section under Recruitment/ Notice.

Click on the link Downloading Response-Key and upload objection for the post of “Stenographer-III (Present Camp Assistant)" against adv. No. 07/VSA/2019/BACKLOG given on the Home Page.

After entering correctly and submitting, you will see your Answer Key.

Candidates should take Print Out of your Answer Key and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) for latest updates regarding the recruitment process of Stenographer Gr III posts.