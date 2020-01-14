UPPSC ACF/RFO Mains 2020: DAF Link for ACF/RFO Services Mains Exam 2018 Activated @uppsc.up.nic.in, Check Application Procedure Here

UPPSC ACF/RFO Mains 2020: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has activated the DAF link for ACF/RFO Services Mains Exam 2018. All those who have qualified in UPPSC ACF/RFO Prelims 2018 can apply online for mains exam.

UPPSC ACF/RFO Prelims Exam 2020 was held on 28 October 2018 at various exam centres and the result for the same was announced on 30 March 2019 and revised result on 5 October 2019. As per result, around 2269 candidates have been shortlisted for UPPSC ACF/RFO Mains 2020.

All shortlisted candidates can fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF) by following the instructions given below.

1. Go to the official website of UPPSC.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in.

2. Click on UPPSC ACF/RFO Mains 2018 (A-2/E-1/2018) link flashing on the homepage.

3. Then, It will redirect you to the online application form link.

4. Candidates are required to fill up the online application form carefully and click on the validate button.

5. Then, candidates are required to fill up the application fee by online mode or offline mode.

6. Candidates will have to take a printout of the finally submitted online application form for future reference.

7. If any modification is required in the online application form after submitting the online application, the candidates will have to click on the link of ‘click here to modify details after submission for ACF/RFO Services Main Exam 2018 flashing on the homepage.

UPPSC ACF/RFO Mains 2020 Online Application Link

UPPSC ACF/RFO Mains 2020 Web note



Candidates will have to submit the hard copy of the online application form along with the requisite documents to the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (Exam Centre – 5), 10 Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Prayagraj -211018 by post or in person. The applications for UPPSC ACF/RFO Mains 2020 will be submitted by 23 January 2020. Candidates can directly apply for UPPSC ACF/RFO Mains 2020 by clicking on the above link.