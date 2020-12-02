UPPSC ACF/RFO Mains Result 2018 Announced @uppsc.up.nic.in, 294 Selected for Interview Round

UPPSC ACF/RFO Mains Result 2018 has been announced by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. Candidates who appeared in the UPPSC ACF/RFO Mains 2018 can now download the result through the official website of UPPSC.i.e.uppsc.up.gov.in.

The commission had conducted the UPPSC ACF/RFO Mains 2018 from 23 February 2020 to 6 March 2020. In which, 746 Candidates appeared out of which only 294 candidates have qualified the exam for Interview. The list of the selected candidates has been uploaded at the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Official Website. Candidates can download UPPSC ACF/RFO Mains Result 2018 by following the easy steps given below.

Further, The result of those female candidates who are from out of U.P. shall be subject to final order and Judgment of Hon'ble High Court in Special Appeal No. 475 of 2019.

How and Where to Download UPPSC ACF RFO Mains Result 2018?

Visit the official website of UPPSC.i.e.uppsc.gov.in. Click on UPPSC ACFRFO Mains Result 2018 flashing on the homepage. Then, a PDF will be opened. Enter Cntrl+F+Roll Number and search. Then, Download UPPSC ACFRFO Mains Result 2018 and save it for future reference.

Download UPPSC ACF RFO Mains Result 2018

The date and time for interview round will be communicated to the candidates in due course. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates. The candidates will have to produce all documents at the time of interview/document verification. Candidates who will fail to produce their documents, their candidature may be cancelled. A seperate notice in this regard will be uploaded at the official website in due course. Candidates can download UPPSC ACF/RFO Mains Exam result directly by clicking on the provided link.

