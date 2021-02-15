UPPSC AE Interview Admit Card 2021 Released, Download Engineer Services 2019 (Advt. No. A-5/E-1/01/2019) Call Letter @uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC AE Interview Admit Card 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released an interview call letter for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer. All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round against the advertisement number A-5/E-1/01/2019 can now download their admit cards through the official website of UPPSC.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in.

According to the notice, the commission has decided to conduct the UPPSC AE Interview 2021 from 22 February to 6 March 2021. The roll number wise schedule for UPPSC AE Interview has uploaded on the official website. Candidates can download UPPSC AE Interview Admit Card by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of UPPSC.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in. Click on ‘Interview Letter :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD YOUR INTERVIEW LETTER & OTHERS DOCUMENTS FOR COMBINED STATE ENGINEERING EXAM-2019’ flashing on activity dashboard on the homepage. It will redirect you to a login page. Enter Registration Number, Date of Birth, Gender, Category, other details and click on validate details. Then, UPPSC AE Interview2021 will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download UPPSC AE Interview2021 Call Letter and save it for future reference.

Download UPPSC AE Interview 2021 Admit Card

Check Your UPPSC AE Interview 2021 Schedule

The candidates should note that the link for downloading UPPSC AE Interview 2021 Admit Card will be available till 6 March. All candidates are advised to download their interview call letters as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush on the official website. Candidates can directly download UPPSC AE Interview 2021 Admit Card by clicking on the above link.

Candidates are required to produce original documents along with a set of photocopy and duly filled call letter with photograph at the scheduled venue. Candidates can check Roll Number Wise UPPSC AE Interview 2021 Schedule on the provided hyperlink.