UPPSC APO Mains Result 2018-20 Out for Assistant Prosecution Officer Posts @uppsc.up.nic.in, Check List Here

UPPSC APO Mains Result 2018-20: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the Mains Result for the posts of Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) on uppsc.up.nic.in. All such candidates appeared in the UPPSC APO Mains Exam can check the result on the official website of UPPSC-uppsc.up.nic.in.

As per the short notification released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), the Mains Result for the Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) posts has been uploaded on its official website. Selection of candidates have been done on the basis of their performance in the Mains Exam conducted on 29/30 July 2020. A total of 249 candidates were appeared in the Assistant Prosecution Officer Mains Exam.

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission will release the Marks and Cut off marks in accordance with the category wise on its official website after the publishing of Final Result for the Assistant Prosecution Officer Posts. Successful candidates in the Mains Exam will appear for the Interview for the Assistant Prosecution Officer Posts.

All such candidates appeared in the Assistant Prosecution Officer Mains Exam can check their result available on the official website of UPPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

