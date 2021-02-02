UPPSC BEO DV 2021 Schedule OUT @uppsc.up.nic.in, Block Education Officer 2019 Admit Cards to release on 4 February, Details Here

UPPSC BEO DV 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the UPPSC BEO DV 2021 on its website. All such candidates who have qualified in the UPPSC BEO Mains 2021 can now download the result through the official website of UPPSC.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC BEO DV 2021 is scheduled to be held between 8 to 10 February 2021. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded at the official website from 4 February 2021 onwards. All successfully qualified candidates are advised to download their admit cards through the official website. All candidates are required to appear in the document verification round along with the documents.

Candidates appearing in the UPPSC BEO DV 2021 are required not to carry any unnecessary things during the document verification round. All candidates are required to follow all covid norms during the exam. Candidates will be allowed to enter in the examination hall only after thermal scanning and sanitizing their hands.

How and Where to Download UPPSC BEO DV 2021 Admit Card?

Visit the official website.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in. Click on UPPSC BEO DV 2021 Admit Card flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new window. Candidates are required to enter their credentials on the login page. Download UPPSC BEO DV 2021 Admit Card and save it for future reference.

The UPPSC BEO 2019 Mains Result was announced on 1 February 2021 for the exam held on 6 December 2021 at various exam centres. In which, a total of 4182 candidates appeared out of which 309 candidates successfully qualified. Out of the total number of passed candidates, 70 candidates are female.

