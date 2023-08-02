UPPSC Civil Judge Result 2023 Out at uppsc.up.nic.in: Check List of Qualified Candidates For Interview

UPPSC Civil Judge Result 2023 Out: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declred the Judicial Services, Civil Judges (Junior Division) Main Exam 2022 result on its official website. A total of 959 candidates have been declared qualified in the Civil Judge Mains exam round. As per the selection process for the Civil Judge posts, now the qualified candidtes will have to appear for the interview round.

All those candidates appeared in the Civil Judges (Junior Division) Main Exam can download the result from the official website of UPPSC-https://uppsc.up.nic.in.

The pdf of the Civil Judges (Junior Division) Main Exam 2022 result is also available below. You can download directly the same by clicking the link given below.

However, the admit card can be downloaded directly through the link given below.

How to Download HPSC ADA Admit Card 2023?

Step 1 : Go to the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: In the What's New section, find the Civil Judge result link.

Step 3: Click on the link LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR INTERVIEW IN U.P. JUDICIAL SERVICES, CIVIL JUDGES (JUNIOR DIVISION) EXAM - 2022 on the home page.

Step 4: You will get the pdf of the required result in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

UPPSC Civil Judge Mains Exam 2023

It is noted that UPPSC had conducted the Judicial Services, Civil Judges (Junior Division) Main Exam 2022 on May 23/24/25, 2023. Exam was conducted at various exam centers located in Prayagraj and Lucknow. A total of 3019 candidates were appeared in the mains exam round for Civil Judges (Junior Division) Main Exam. Based on their performance, a total of 959 candidates have been declared qualified for the interview round.

UPPSC Civil Judge Mains Exam 2023: Interview Update

All the candidates qualified in the mains exam are able to appear for the interview round, as per the selection process declared earlier. Commission will release the details of interview schedule on its official website in due course of time. Commission will also update the admit card and other details including venue/schedule and other on its official website.

UPPSC Civil Judge Mains 2023: Cut Off and Marks Update

Candidates appeared in the Judicial Services, Civil Judges (Junior Division) Main Exam should note that Commission will release the details of Cut off and marks obtained by them in the exam on its official website in due course of time. Commission will update the same after the publication of final selection round for the Judicial Services, Civil Judges (Junior Division) posts.