UPPSC Dental Surgeon Syllabus 2023: Check Important Topics, Exam Pattern

UPPSC Dental Surgeon Syllabus 2023: The UPPSC Dental Surgeon Notification for Dental Surgeon Recruitment has been announced by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. There are currently 174 open positions for this position. Continue reading to learn more about the syllabus and important dates.

UPPSC Dental Surgeon Syllabus 2023

As per the official notification released, UPPSC may conduct the written paper for UPPSC dental surgeons. The paper will consist of multiple choice questions.

Candidates must check out the syllabus of UPPSC Dental Surgeon. The Syllabus of the UPPSC Dental Surgeon is divided into two papers. Paper I is conducted with 30 objective-type questions that will contain questions from general studies, whereas Paper 2 has 120 multiple-choice questions which are related to dental surgery.

Check the notification here - UPPSC Dental Surgeon Vacancy 2023

UPPSC Dental Surgeon Syllabus: Important Topics

Before applying, aspirants may go over the UPPSC Dental Surgeon Syllabus to organise their preparation strategy. Here, we have listed the important topics for UPPSC dental surgeon.

UPPSC Dental Surgeon Syllabus PDF

Download Here

 

Check UPPSC Dental Surgeon Question Paper

UPPSC Dental Surgeon Syllabus: General Knowledge and General Studies

Candidates can the list of important topics and subjects that can be asked in UPPSC Dental Surgeon general knowledge and general studies paper

  • Quantitative Aptitude
  • Logical Reasoning 
  • Indian Polity 
  • Indian History 
  • Indian Geography
  • Current Events 
  • Economics
  • General Science, etc.

UPPSC Dental Surgeon Syllabus: Anatomy 

  • General Anatomy
  • Histology of basic tissues
  • Head and Neck Structures and alimentary
  • Abdominal and Pelvic Organs
  • Respiratory
  • General Embryology and Systemic embryology
  • The general disposition of thoracic
  • Medical Genetics
  • Clinical Anatomy
  • Regional anatomy of the head and neck with osteology

UPPSC Dental Surgeon Syllabus: Pedodontics and Dentistry

  • Regressive Alterations of Teeth
  • Developmental Disturbances of Hard Tissues
  • A spread of Oral Infection
  • Child Psychology
  • Dental Radiology
  • Dental Caries
  • Dental Anatomy and Histology
  • Healing of Oral Wounds
  • Diseases of Blood & Blood-Forming Organs
  • Growth and Development
  • Diseases of Pulp and Periapical tissues
  • Physical & Chemical Injuries
  • Bacterial Fungal and Viral Diseases affecting Oral Cavity

  • Dental Radiology
  • Child Psychology
  • Case history recording
  • Dental Anatomy and Histology
  • Dental Caries
  • Growth and Development

UPPSC Dental Surgeon Syllabus: Dental Material

  • Gypsum products
  • Investments and casting procedure
  • Impression Materials
  • Structure of matter and principles of adhesion
  • Dental Implants
  • Physical properties of Dental Materials
  • Casting Alloys
  • Dental polymers
  • Inlay casting waxes
  • Mechanical properties of Dental Materials
  • Dental Ceramics
  • Denture base resins

UPPSC Dental Surgeon Syllabus: Orthodontics

  • Introduction To Orthodontics
  • Post-Treatment Concepts
  • Mechanics Of Orthodontics
  • Malocclusion
  • Oro-Facial Growth And Development
  • Treatment Planning

UPPSC Dental Surgeon Syllabus: Important Dates

Candidates with BDS degree are eligible to apply for the post of UPPSC Dental Surgeon. Selected candidates will get a pay on a scale of Pay Level 10 (Rs 56100 - 177500). Below we have tabulated the important dates of UPPPSC Dental Surgeon.

UPPSC Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2023: Important Details

Recruiting Body

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)

Post

Dental Surgeon

Vacancy

174

Application Start Date

14th June 2023

Application End Date

14th July 2023

Last Date to Submit Hard Copy

28th July 2023

Mode of Application

Online

Exam Date

To be announced

FAQ

What is UPPPC Dental Surgeon Syllabus?

A detailed information is given in the above article on UPPSC Dental Surgeon syllabus.

What are subjects asked in UPPSC Dental Surgeon Syllabus?

UPPSC Dental Syllabus consists of two papers i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2. Read the above article to get more information on Paper 1 and Paper 2.

When will be written examination of UPPSC Dental Surgeon conducted?

As per the official notification released for UPPSC Dental Surgeon, conducting will decide the examination date of paper after receiving sufficient number of applications. However, there will only interview and document verification if sufficient number of applications are not received

