UPPSC Dental Surgeon Syllabus 2023: Check Important Topics, Exam Pattern

UPPSC Dental Surgeon Syllabus 2023: Check UPPSC Dental Surgeon syllabus and important dates. Read more on the important topics for Dental Surgeon

UPPSC Dental Surgeon Syllabus 2023: The UPPSC Dental Surgeon Notification for Dental Surgeon Recruitment has been announced by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. There are currently 174 open positions for this position. Continue reading to learn more about the syllabus and important dates.

UPPSC Dental Surgeon Syllabus 2023

As per the official notification released, UPPSC may conduct the written paper for UPPSC dental surgeons. The paper will consist of multiple choice questions.

Candidates must check out the syllabus of UPPSC Dental Surgeon. The Syllabus of the UPPSC Dental Surgeon is divided into two papers. Paper I is conducted with 30 objective-type questions that will contain questions from general studies, whereas Paper 2 has 120 multiple-choice questions which are related to dental surgery.

Check the notification here - UPPSC Dental Surgeon Vacancy 2023

UPPSC Dental Surgeon Syllabus: Important Topics

Before applying, aspirants may go over the UPPSC Dental Surgeon Syllabus to organise their preparation strategy. Here, we have listed the important topics for UPPSC dental surgeon.

UPPSC Dental Surgeon Syllabus PDF Download Here

Check UPPSC Dental Surgeon Question Paper

UPPSC Dental Surgeon Syllabus: General Knowledge and General Studies

Candidates can the list of important topics and subjects that can be asked in UPPSC Dental Surgeon general knowledge and general studies paper

Quantitative Aptitude

Logical Reasoning

Indian Polity

Indian History

Indian Geography

Current Events

Economics

General Science, etc.

UPPSC Dental Surgeon Syllabus: Anatomy

General Anatomy

Histology of basic tissues

Head and Neck Structures and alimentary

Abdominal and Pelvic Organs

Respiratory

General Embryology and Systemic embryology

The general disposition of thoracic

Medical Genetics

Clinical Anatomy

Regional anatomy of the head and neck with osteology

UPPSC Dental Surgeon Syllabus: Pedodontics and Dentistry

Regressive Alterations of Teeth

Developmental Disturbances of Hard Tissues

A spread of Oral Infection

Child Psychology

Dental Radiology

Dental Caries

Dental Anatomy and Histology

Healing of Oral Wounds

Diseases of Blood & Blood-Forming Organs

Growth and Development

Diseases of Pulp and Periapical tissues

Physical & Chemical Injuries

Bacterial Fungal and Viral Diseases affecting Oral Cavity

UPPSC Dental Surgeon Syllabus: Dental Material

Gypsum products

Investments and casting procedure

Impression Materials

Structure of matter and principles of adhesion

Dental Implants

Physical properties of Dental Materials

Casting Alloys

Dental polymers

Inlay casting waxes

Mechanical properties of Dental Materials

Dental Ceramics

Denture base resins

UPPSC Dental Surgeon Syllabus: Orthodontics

Introduction To Orthodontics

Post-Treatment Concepts

Mechanics Of Orthodontics

Malocclusion

Oro-Facial Growth And Development

Treatment Planning

UPPSC Dental Surgeon Syllabus: Important Dates

Candidates with BDS degree are eligible to apply for the post of UPPSC Dental Surgeon. Selected candidates will get a pay on a scale of Pay Level 10 (Rs 56100 - 177500). Below we have tabulated the important dates of UPPPSC Dental Surgeon.