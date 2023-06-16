UPPSC Dental Surgeon Syllabus 2023: Check Important Topics, Exam Pattern

UPPSC Dental Surgeon Syllabus 2023: The UPPSC Dental Surgeon Notification for Dental Surgeon Recruitment has been announced by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. There are currently 174 open positions for this position. Continue reading to learn more about the syllabus and important dates.
UPPSC Dental Surgeon Syllabus 2023
As per the official notification released, UPPSC may conduct the written paper for UPPSC dental surgeons. The paper will consist of multiple choice questions.
Candidates must check out the syllabus of UPPSC Dental Surgeon. The Syllabus of the UPPSC Dental Surgeon is divided into two papers. Paper I is conducted with 30 objective-type questions that will contain questions from general studies, whereas Paper 2 has 120 multiple-choice questions which are related to dental surgery.
UPPSC Dental Surgeon Syllabus: Important Topics
Before applying, aspirants may go over the UPPSC Dental Surgeon Syllabus to organise their preparation strategy. Here, we have listed the important topics for UPPSC dental surgeon.
|
UPPSC Dental Surgeon Syllabus PDF
UPPSC Dental Surgeon Syllabus: General Knowledge and General Studies
Candidates can the list of important topics and subjects that can be asked in UPPSC Dental Surgeon general knowledge and general studies paper
- Quantitative Aptitude
- Logical Reasoning
- Indian Polity
- Indian History
- Indian Geography
- Current Events
- Economics
- General Science, etc.
UPPSC Dental Surgeon Syllabus: Anatomy
- General Anatomy
- Histology of basic tissues
- Head and Neck Structures and alimentary
- Abdominal and Pelvic Organs
- Respiratory
- General Embryology and Systemic embryology
- The general disposition of thoracic
- Medical Genetics
- Clinical Anatomy
- Regional anatomy of the head and neck with osteology
UPPSC Dental Surgeon Syllabus: Pedodontics and Dentistry
- Regressive Alterations of Teeth
- Developmental Disturbances of Hard Tissues
- A spread of Oral Infection
- Child Psychology
- Dental Radiology
- Dental Caries
- Dental Anatomy and Histology
- Healing of Oral Wounds
- Diseases of Blood & Blood-Forming Organs
- Growth and Development
- Diseases of Pulp and Periapical tissues
- Physical & Chemical Injuries
- Bacterial Fungal and Viral Diseases affecting Oral Cavity
UPPSC Dental Surgeon Syllabus: Dental Material
- Gypsum products
- Investments and casting procedure
- Impression Materials
- Structure of matter and principles of adhesion
- Dental Implants
- Physical properties of Dental Materials
- Casting Alloys
- Dental polymers
- Inlay casting waxes
- Mechanical properties of Dental Materials
- Dental Ceramics
- Denture base resins
UPPSC Dental Surgeon Syllabus: Orthodontics
- Introduction To Orthodontics
- Post-Treatment Concepts
- Mechanics Of Orthodontics
- Malocclusion
- Oro-Facial Growth And Development
- Treatment Planning
UPPSC Dental Surgeon Syllabus: Important Dates
Candidates with BDS degree are eligible to apply for the post of UPPSC Dental Surgeon. Selected candidates will get a pay on a scale of Pay Level 10 (Rs 56100 - 177500). Below we have tabulated the important dates of UPPPSC Dental Surgeon.
|
UPPSC Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2023: Important Details
|
Recruiting Body
|
Post
|
Dental Surgeon
|
Vacancy
|
174
|
Application Start Date
|
14th June 2023
|
Application End Date
|
14th July 2023
|
Last Date to Submit Hard Copy
|
28th July 2023
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Exam Date
|
To be announced