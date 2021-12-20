UPPSC Engineering Services 2021: Exam Dates Announced @uppsc.up.nic.in, Admit Cards Soon

UPPSC Engineering Services 2021 Exam Dates have been released by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on uppsc.up.nic.in. Check Exam Date, Admit Card Release Date and other details here.

UPPSC Engineering Services 2021 Exam: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released an important notice regarding advt no.A-5/E-1/2021, Combined State Engineering Services (General/Special Recruitment) Exam 2021. The candidates who applied for UPPSC Engineering Services 2021 Exam can download the notice through the official website of UPPSC.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in.

According to the notice, UPPSC Engineering Services 2021 Exam is scheduled to be held on 23 January 2022 at the various exam centers. The exam will be held in two sessions. i.e. Morning (9.00 AM to 11.30 AM) and Afternoon (2.00 PM to 4.30 PM). The admit cards for the same will be uploaded in due course of time. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

Download UPPSC Engineering Services 2021 Exam Notice

This drive is being done to recruit 281 posts of Assistant Engineer, Manager, Chief Fire Operator, and others through UPPSC Engineering Services 2021 Exam. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written exam and interview. Those who will qualify in the written exam would be shortlisted for the interview round.

Important Dates:

Exam Date 23 January 2022 Exam Time 9 am to 11:30 am & 2 pm to 4:30 pm Admit Card date Expected in the second week of January

The candidates should note that all original certificates shall be verified at the time of interview as per the notice. Candidates are advised to furnish four passport-size photographs, two unattested and two attested by their head of department or head of the institution where they received education or by a gazetted officer at the time of interview. The candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website to get the latest updates.