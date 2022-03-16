UPPSC Mains Admit Card 2022 Out, PCS Exam from 23 to 28 March

UPPSC Mains Admit Card 2022 has been released by The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) at uppsc.up.nic.in. Check Direct Download Link Here.

UPPSC Mains Admit Card 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has published the admit card of the mains of Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services Common Selection (PCS) Exam 2021. If you are qualified in UPPSC Pre Exam 2021 then you are advised to download UPPSC PCS Mains Admit Card from the official website - uppsc.up.nic.in.

For the ease of the candidates, UPPSC Mains Admit Card Link is given below:

Important Note:If the picture on your admit card is not printed then you must carry original ID Proof along with its photocopy and also carry 2 recent passport size photographs.

UPPSC Mains Admit Card Notice PDF

How to Download UPPSC Mains Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of UPPSC Click on ‘ CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. A-1/E-1/2021 COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES (M) EXAM-2021’ Enter your Registration No.,Date of Birth (DD/MM/YYYY), Gender and Verification Code : Download UPPSC PCS Mains Admit Card 2022 Take a print out for future use

UPPSC PCS Main exam will be conducted from 23rd to 27th March in two shifts as follow:

Exam Date Time Subject 23 March 2022 (Wednesday) 09: 30 PM to 12:30 PM General Hindi 02:00 PM to 5 PM Essay 24 March 2022 (Thursday) 09: 30 PM to 12:30 PM GK 1 02:00 PM to 5 PM GK 2 25 March 2022 (Friday) 09: 30 PM to 12:30 PM GK 3 02:00 PM to 5 PM GK 4 27 March 2022 (Sunday) 09: 30 PM to 12:30 PM Option Paper 1 02:00 PM to 5 PM Option Paper 2

UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam was conducted on 24 October 2022 and the result was declared on 01 December 2021. A total of 7688 candidates were declared qualified for the UP Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Prelims Exam and 678 candidates for ACF/RFO Posts.