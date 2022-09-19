UPPSC Mains Admit Card 2022 (Out) @uppsc.up.nic.in: Check UPPCS Hall Ticket Download Link

Uttar Pradesh PSC has released UPPSC PCS 2022 Mains Admit Card on its official website-uppsc.up.nic.in. Check download link here.

UPPSC Mains Admit Card 2022 Released: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released UPPSC PCS 2022 Mains Exam Admit Card link on its official website. Commission is set to conduct the mains exam for Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) from 27 September 2022 onward. Candidates qualified in the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Prelims exam can download their Mains Admit Card from the official website-uppsc.up.nic.in.

However you can download the UPPSC Mains Admit Card 2022 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: UPPSC Mains Admit Card 2022





In a bid to download the UPPSC Mains Admit Card 2022, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration No/Gender and Date of Birth to the link available on the official website.

Commission will conduct the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Service Mains exam from 27 September to 01 October 2022 at the various centers located in Prayagraj, Lucknow and Ghaziabad. Exam will be held in two sittings.

You can download the UPPSC Mains Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download UPPSC Mains Admit Card 2022

Step 1:Go to the official website of UPPSC i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2:Click on the link ‘ Admit Card :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. A-2/E-1/2022 COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES (M) EXAM-2022’ on the home page.

Step 3:Enter your details including Registration No/Gender and Date of Birth

Step 4:Download UPPSC Mains Admit Card 2022