UPPSC Mines Inspector Recruitment 2022: Apply Online before 4 July @uppsc.up.nic.in

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is hiring 55 Mines Inspector Group C Post. Candidates can apply online on uppsc.up.nic.in on or before 4 July 2022

UPPSC Mines Inspector Recrutiment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will conduct Mines Inspector Exam 2022 for Group C Post. UPPSC Mines Inspector Online Application will be available on 04 June 2022. Eligible and interested candidates can apply on or before 04 July 2022 on uppsc.up.nic.in. However, the candidates can submit their application fee is 01 July 2022.

The selection will be done on the basis of the UPPSC Mines Inspector Prelims Exam followed by the UPPSC Mines Inspector Mains Exam. The candidates can check the important dates, vacancy details, educational qualifications, age limit, and exam details.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 04 June 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 04 July 2022

Last Date for Receipt of Examination Fee On-line in the Bank - 01 July 2022

UPPSC Mines Inspector Vacancy Details

Mines Inspector Group C (खान निरीक्षक परीक्षा-2022) - 55 Posts

UPPSC Mines Inspector Salary:

Pay Matrix Level–7 - Rs. 44,900 – 1,42,400/-

Eligibility Criteria for UPPSC Mines Inspector Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Three years Diploma in Mining Engineering from an Institution recognized by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Age Limit:

21 to 40 years

UPPSC Mines Inspector Exam Pattern

Preliminary Examination (Objective Type)

Name of Subject Number of Questions Marks Time General Study 25 50 2 hours General Hindi 25 50 Mining Engineering 100 299 Total 150 300

UPPSC Mines Inspector Main Exam

Question Paper - Mining Engineering Time Duration - 03 hours Total Marks - 200

The total number of questions will be 8. Question paper will be divided in two parts - Section 'A' & Section 'B'. Question No. 1 will be compulsory & it will also be compulsory to attempt 2 questions for one each section. It is compulsory to attempt 5 questions. Each question will carry equal

marks. Each question will be of 40 Marks.

How to Apply for UPPSC Mines Inspector Recruitment 2022 ?

The application process can be done in three steps:

Candidate Registration - On clicking “Apply”, Candidate Registration will be displayed. The basic Registration form will be displayed on clicking the ‘Candidate Registration’ respective to Examination. After filling out the Basic Registration form, the candidates must check all the information filled by them. If any correction/modification is required, click on "Edit" button and ensure the required corrections/modifications. After being fully satisfied with all the informations filled, click on ‘Submit Button’. Consequently, the registration of first stage shall be over. Thereafter “Print Registration Slip” shall be displayed and Print of Registration Slip must be taken by clicking on Print Registration Slip. Fee Deposition / Reconciliation - After the completion of the procedure of first stage, ‘Fee to be deposited [in INR]’ shall be displayed with caption “Click here to proceed for payment”. After clicking the above caption of “Click here to proceed for payment”, the home page of State Bank MOPS (Multi Option Payment System) shall be displayed comprising of 03 modes of payment viz. (i) NET BANKING (ii) CARD PAYMENTS and (iii) OTHER PAYMENT MODES. After depositing the required fee by any one of the above-prescribed modes, “Payment Acknowledgement Receipt (PAR)” shall be displayed along with detail of fee deposition, the print of which must be taken by clicking on “Print Payment Receipt.” Submit Application Form - On completion of the procedure of the second stage, click on “Proceed for final submission of the application form as a result of which ‘format’ shall be displayed. Enter all details and photo and signature. After filling in all entries in the format, the candidates may click “PREVIEW” to see for themselves that all entries and information are correctly entered and after satisfying themselves should click “Submit” button to forward the same to the Commission.

Application Fee: