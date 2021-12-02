UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2021 OUT! Check UPPCS Official Answer Key for Set A, B, C, D, Mains Date, Cut-Offs & More

UPPCS 2021 Prelims Result 2021 is declared on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in. Check the direct link of the Official answer key, UP PCS 2021 Prelims Expected Cut-Off and UP PSC Mains exam date here.

UPPCS Result 2021 has been released on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam on 24th October 2021 can check the results on the official site. UP PCS Answer Key (Official) 2021 had also been released by UPPSC a fortnight ago. However, the Official Cut-Off list is still awaited.

The candidates are now allowed to match their answers and find out their estimated scores. Check expected UPPCS 2021 Prelims Cut-Off, the previous year cut off, the date of release of UP PCS Answer Key 2021 here. The UPPSC PCS Prelims 2021 was conducted on 24th October 2021 and the last date to file nominations against the Answer Key is November 2, 2021.

UPPSC Prelims 2021 Official Answer Key:

UP PCS Answer Key 2021 has been released on the official website of UP PCS uppsc.up.nic.in. The candidates can get to know the answer key and then they would be granted time for raising representations till November 2nd. Now that the Answer Key is released the candidates would get their scores and they can start preparing for UPPCS Mains.

Check UP PCS Prelims Answer Key solved by various experts below for Paper 1 of the exam.

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2021: Expected Cut-Off

All the candidates who appeared for UP PCS 2021 found the exam tougher than in previous years. The UP PCS 2021 Expected Cut-Off score would be lesser than previous years as predicted by experts. Take a look at the expected score in the table below.

Category Cut-Off Expected (2021) General 98-103 OBC 96-101 SC 95-100 ST 90-95 PWD 90-95 Female Candidates 95-100

This year also as the negative marking is being done, the experts are expecting those candidates with 80-85 questions to qualify the Prelims. The candidates who have almost 85 questions correct must start preparing for the UP PCS Mains 2021.



UP PCS 2021 Mains Exam Date and Pattern:

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, UP PSC would be conducting UP PSC Mains in January 2022. The complete calendar has been released by UP PSC which can be seen in the table below.

Name of the Exam Date of Exam Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Prelims) Examination 2021 October 24, 2021 Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Main) Examination 2021 January 28, 2022 ACF/RFO Prelims exam October 24, 2021 ACF/RFO mains 2021 March 07, 2022, onwards State Agriculture Services Mains Exam 2020 November 26, 2021, onwards Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer Prelims 2021 December 5, 2021 Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer Mains 2021 April 10, 2022, onwards Unani Medical Officer (Screening) Exam-2018 July 25, 2021 Combined State Agricultural Services (Prelims) Exam-2020 August 1, 2021

Those who appeared for UP PCS 2021 Prelims must begin their Mains preparation in case they are above the mentioned cut-off in the table above. The UP PSC Mains is a subjective exam like UPSC Mains and consists of 8 papers. The subjects are General Hindi, Essay, General Studies Papers and Optional Papers. There would be 2 optional papers and 4 General Studies (GS) papers.

