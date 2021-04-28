UPPSC PCS 2021: Commission starts preparation for PCS Prelims 2021 Exam amidst COVID-19

UPPSC PCS 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has started preparations for the Combined State / Senior Subordinate Service (PCS) 2021 Preliminary Examination amidst the pandemic. The commission has scheduled the preliminary exam on June 13 in 23 districts of the state from 9.30 am to 11.30 am (Morning) and 2.30 am to 4.30 pm (Afternoon). There will be two meters gap (over 6ft) in the sitting arrangements per social distancing norms. Around 500 candidates will appear at each centre.

According to the Commission Secretary Jagdish on April 22, a proposal for conducting a recruitment exam has been sent to the district magistrates of Agra, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Barabanki, Bareilly, Basti, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Gautam Budh Nagar, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Mirzapur, Moradabad, Prayagraj, Rae Bareli, Saharanpur, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur and Varanasi.

Furthermore, state and aided secondary schools have been given priority for fixing the centre. There have been complaints that private schools are made examination centres, except government and aided colleges, due to which the candidates have to face inconvenience. At the same time, exam conduction becomes challenging.

Therefore, a proposal for state and aided colleges has been asked on a priority basis. As per reports, a total of 6,91,173 candidates have applied for recruitment to the post of 538 PCS posts, including 53 posts of SDM.

The online application process for UPPSC PCS 2021 was started on 5 February and ended on 5 March 2021. The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in prelims, mains and interview. Those who will qualify in the prelims exam will be eligible for further recruitment process and the admit cards for UPPSC PCS Prelims 2021 will be allotted before 15 days of the exam.

