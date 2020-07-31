UPPSC PCS ACF RFO Mains 2019 New Dates out along with UPPSC PCS RO ARO 2016-20 Candidature Withdrawal link @uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC PCS 2019 Mains Revised Date: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has again revised the exam dates for UPPSC PCS/ACF-RFO Mains 2019-20 Exam due to rising situation of COVID-19 and lockdown in the state. Now, the commission has decided to conduct UPPSC PCS 2019-20 Mains Exam on 22 September 2020 and UPPSC ACF RFO Mains 2019-20 Exam on 15 October 2020. All those candidates are eligible for the said exams are advised to keep vising on the official website for latest updates.

Earlier, the commission was to conduct UPPSC PCS 2019-20 Exam on 25 August 2020 instead of 25 July 2020 and ACF RFO Mains 2019-20 Exam on 19 September due to coronavirus pandemic and lockdown across India. In view of the prevailing situation, the commission has extended the exam date. All candidates are advised to stay tuned on the official website or jagranjosh.com for further updates.

On the other hand, the commission has also activated the online application withdrawal link on its website for UPPSC PCS RCF ACF Recruitment 2020 and UPPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2020. All those candidates who will be not able to appear this year in the exam can withdraw their candidature by visiting on the official website.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in. The link for candidature withdrawal will be available by 10 August 2020 at the official website. Candidates can directly withdraw their applications by clicking on the below link.

Apart from this, The commission has yet not announced any change in the exam schedule of UPPSC PCS Prelims 2020 Exam and UPPSC ACF RFO Mains 2020 which is scheduled on 11 October 2020 as per the UPPSC Revised Annual Calendar 2020. It is expected that the commission will soon intimidate the candidates about the exam on its website. All candidates are advised to keep visiting on the official website for latest updates.

UPPSC PCS Mains 2019 Exam Strategy

The UPPSC PCS Mains Exam is held offline in a descriptive format. The exam is held in a week duration; each paper is held in a different slot. The timing of the exam intimated by the UPPSC before the exam along with the admits card. This exam will have General Hindi, Essay Writing, General Studies 1, 2, 3 and 4 and two optional subjects. Each paper will be of 3 hours.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in Prelims, Mains and Interview. The candidate will be called for the further exam on the basis of his performance in prelims or mains.

