UPPSC PCS Exam Center, Exam Timing, Exam Day Guidelines 2023: Check Here

UPPSC PCS Exam Center, Exam Timing, Exam Day Guidelines 2023: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is conducting the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination (PCS) Exam 2023 on Sunday i.e. 14 May 2023. Before appearing for the exam, the candidates must know the exam centre, exam timings and exam day guidelines. The thorough details regarding the same are provided below:

UPPSC PCS Exam Centre

There are a total of 40 exam centres allotted to the candidates. The list of exam centres are provided in the table below:

Agra Kanpur Nagar Varanasi Lucknow Ayodhya Mathura Azamgarh Meerut Barabanki Mirzapur Bareilly Moradabad Jhansi Prayagraj Ghaziabad Rae Bareli Gorakhpur Sitapur Jaunpur Banda

UPPSC PCS Exam Timings

The exam will be conducted in two shifts as follow:

First Shift Second Shift 09:30 AM to 11:30 AM General Studies I 02:30 PM to 04:30 PM General Studies II

UPPSC PCS Exam Important Instructions