UPPSC PCS Exam Center, Exam Timing, Exam Day Guidelines 2023: Check Here

UPPSC PCS Exam Center, Exam Timing, Exam Day Guidelines 2023: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is conducting the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination (PCS) Exam 2023 on Sunday i.e. 14 May 2023. Before appearing for the exam, the candidates must know the exam centre, exam timings and exam day guidelines. The thorough details regarding the same are provided below:
UPPSC PCS Exam Centre
There are a total of 40 exam centres allotted to the candidates. The list of exam centres are provided in the table below:
|
Agra
|
Kanpur Nagar
|
Varanasi
|
Lucknow
|
Ayodhya
|
Mathura
|
Azamgarh
|
Meerut
|
Barabanki
|
Mirzapur
|
Bareilly
|
Moradabad
|
Jhansi
|
Prayagraj
|
Ghaziabad
|
Rae Bareli
|
Gorakhpur
|
Sitapur
|
Jaunpur
|
Banda
UPPSC PCS Exam Timings
The exam will be conducted in two shifts as follow:
|First Shift
|Second Shift
|09:30 AM to 11:30 AM
|General Studies I
|02:30 PM to 04:30 PM
|General Studies II
UPPSC PCS Exam Important Instructions
- Before appearing to the exam, the candidates must read all the instructions carefully here:
- The qualification/eligibility indicated in your application has not been verified by the Commission. Therefore, after reading the qualification/eligibility mentioned in the advertisement, ensure yourself and appear in the examination only if you are fully eligible. If you are found ineligible/ineligible at any stage after investigation by the Commission, your candidature will be cancelled.
- All candidates present at the examination center with two photographs and ID proof ( Driving License, Passport, Pan Card, Voter Identity Card, Central / State Government issued ID Card, Unique Identification Card "Aadhaar") in original and a photocopy If so , it is mandatory to produce them on demand.
- Please carry this Admit Card along with you for the examination otherwise you may be debarred from appearing for the examination.
- Candidates are advised to bring their clipboard or hard board/card board without any writing on it and black ink ballpoint pen. Candidates should never use any other ink except black ink.
- Candidates are not allowed to keep their tables, graph sheets, maps etc. with them and use them . Use of calculator and slide rules etc. is also not allowed.
- Exchange of any material by the candidates in the examination hall is not allowed.
- In addition to the items mentioned in the above paragraph 5(I) , other items brought , such as books , notes , paper , accessories , means of communication , mobile phone , pager or any other electronic equipment, etc. should be deposited by the candidate at the designated place outside the examination hall. Although arrangements will be made for the safety of these items, the commission will not be responsible if any item is lost.
- If the candidate is caught with any material for cheating in the examination, then he can be debarred from the particular examination and from the future examinations and selections of the Commission, whether the prescribed material has been used for copying or No.
- No candidate will be allowed to leave the examination hall during the last half an hour.
- After receiving the question paper, the candidate should see that it is serially numbered. If found otherwise, replace it. Similarly, replace the damaged , torn or defective question-book by asking the invigilator.
- The information filled in the answer sheet should not be erased with whitener , blade or eraser etc. After the completion of the question paper, the candidate has to hand over the original copy of the answer sheet to the invigilator . The question books are allowed to be taken away by the candidates after the examination.
- Omr Answer sheets will be in two copies , one original copy and the other candidate 's copy . After the completion of the examination, the candidates will hand over the original copy of the Omr Answer sheets to the invigilator and the candidate's copy will be taken with him.
- Fill all the entries on the OMR ( Answer Sheet) and the attendance list containing the photograph carefully , if any mistake is made by the candidate, then the candidate himself will be responsible for it.
- Bring Two photographs at the center along with the printout of this admit card.