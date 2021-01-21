UPPSC PCS 2018 Final Cut-Off Released: Check Marksheet @uppsc.up.nic.in

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Prayagraj issued mark sheets and cut-offs of the candidates who appeared in the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services exam 2018 also known as the PCS exam. The commission had conducted the interviews in August 2020 for a total of 2669 candidates. The recruitment was done to fill up 984 vacancies of Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services General selection/ Divyanjan Backlog Recruitment-2018. Candidates who appeared for these exams can visit the official site to access their individual mark sheets.

UPPSC PCS Final Result Download



UPPSC PCS 2018 Final Cut-Off

Name of the Post General SC ST OBC Max. Min. Max. Min. Max. Min. Max. Min. Deputy Collector 1014 954 952 892 834 827 971 924 DSP 955 927 884 867 819 818 921 903 Assistant Commissioner Commercial Tax 945 921 891 869 - - 919 913 Assistant Divisional Transport Officer 953 950 891 889 - - 921 921 Block Development Officer 923 917 868 860 - - 913 907 District Commandant Home Guards 916 916 865 865 - - 909 909 Superintendent Prison 919 913 878 878 - - 903 903 Executive Officer Category 1 Written Examination Only 890 890 - - - - - - Accounts Officer Written Examination only 874 874 - - - - 862 854 Commercial tax officer 920 895 856 825 809 809 896 877 Treasurer 954 923 886 885 - - 916 915 Assistant controller, legal metrology, Grade 1 - - - - - - 892 890

According to the information released by Controller of Examinations Arvind Mishra, the cutoff marks will be available on the website till 25 January. Candidates can also check the Commission's website uppsc.up.nic.in for any information related to the PCS exam.

Meanwhile, UPPSC also released its 2021 Exams Calendar on its official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. According to the schedule, January 21, 2021, is the date for UPPCS Mains 2020 exam, while the ACF/RFO exam 2020 will be held on February 13, 2021.

Download PDF UPPSC PCS Exam Pattern & Syllabus for Prelims & Mains Exam here





