UPPSC PCS 2018 Final Cut-Off Released: Check Marksheet @uppsc.up.nic.in
UPPSC has released the mark sheets and cut-off for the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services exam 2018. Check details in the article.
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Prayagraj issued mark sheets and cut-offs of the candidates who appeared in the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services exam 2018 also known as the PCS exam. The commission had conducted the interviews in August 2020 for a total of 2669 candidates. The recruitment was done to fill up 984 vacancies of Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services General selection/ Divyanjan Backlog Recruitment-2018. Candidates who appeared for these exams can visit the official site to access their individual mark sheets.
UPPSC PCS 2018 Final Cut-Off
|
Name of the Post
|
General
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
Max.
|
Min.
|
Max.
|
Min.
|
Max.
|
Min.
|
Max.
|
Min.
|
Deputy Collector
|
1014
|
954
|
952
|
892
|
834
|
827
|
971
|
924
|
DSP
|
955
|
927
|
884
|
867
|
819
|
818
|
921
|
903
|
Assistant Commissioner Commercial Tax
|
945
|
921
|
891
|
869
|
-
|
-
|
919
|
913
|
Assistant Divisional Transport Officer
|
953
|
950
|
891
|
889
|
-
|
-
|
921
|
921
|
Block Development Officer
|
923
|
917
|
868
|
860
|
-
|
-
|
913
|
907
|
District Commandant Home Guards
|
916
|
916
|
865
|
865
|
-
|
-
|
909
|
909
|
Superintendent Prison
|
919
|
913
|
878
|
878
|
-
|
-
|
903
|
903
|
Executive Officer Category 1 Written Examination Only
|
890
|
890
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Accounts Officer Written Examination only
|
874
|
874
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
862
|
854
|
Commercial tax officer
|
920
|
895
|
856
|
825
|
809
|
809
|
896
|
877
|
Treasurer
|
954
|
923
|
886
|
885
|
-
|
-
|
916
|
915
|
Assistant controller, legal metrology, Grade 1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
892
|
890
According to the information released by Controller of Examinations Arvind Mishra, the cutoff marks will be available on the website till 25 January. Candidates can also check the Commission's website uppsc.up.nic.in for any information related to the PCS exam.
Meanwhile, UPPSC also released its 2021 Exams Calendar on its official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. According to the schedule, January 21, 2021, is the date for UPPCS Mains 2020 exam, while the ACF/RFO exam 2020 will be held on February 13, 2021.
