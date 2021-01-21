UPPSC PCS 2018 Final Cut-Off Released: Check Marksheet @uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC has released the mark sheets and cut-off for the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services exam 2018. Check details in the article. 

Created On: Jan 21, 2021 11:35 IST
UPPSC PCS 2018 Final Cut-Off Released
UPPSC PCS 2018 Final Cut-Off Released

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Prayagraj issued mark sheets and cut-offs of the candidates who appeared in the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services exam 2018 also known as the PCS exam. The commission had conducted the interviews in August 2020 for a  total of 2669 candidates. The recruitment was done to fill up 984 vacancies of Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services General selection/ Divyanjan Backlog Recruitment-2018. Candidates who appeared for these exams can visit the official site to access their individual mark sheets. 

UPPSC PCS Final Result Download

UPPSC PCS 2018 Final Cut-Off

Name of the Post 

General

SC

ST

OBC

Max.

Min.

Max.

Min.

Max. 

Min.

Max. 

Min.

Deputy Collector

1014

954

952

892

834

827

971

924

DSP

955

927

884

867

819

818

921

903

Assistant Commissioner Commercial Tax

945

921

891

869

-

-

919

913

Assistant Divisional Transport Officer

953

950

891

889

-

-

921

921

Block Development Officer

923

917

868

860

-

-

913

907

District Commandant Home Guards

916

916

865

865

-

-

909

909

Superintendent Prison

919

913

878

878

-

-

903

903

Executive Officer Category 1 Written Examination Only

890

890

-

-

-

-

-

-

Accounts Officer Written Examination only

874

874

-

-

-

-

862

854

Commercial tax officer

920

895

856

825

809

809

896

877

Treasurer

954

923

886

885

-

-

916

915

Assistant controller, legal metrology, Grade 1

-

-

-

-

-

-

892

890

According to the information released by Controller of Examinations Arvind Mishra, the cutoff marks will be available on the website till 25 January. Candidates can also check the Commission's website uppsc.up.nic.in for any information related to the PCS exam.

Meanwhile, UPPSC also released its 2021 Exams Calendar on its official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. According to the schedule, January 21, 2021, is the date for UPPCS Mains 2020 exam, while the ACF/RFO exam 2020 will be held on February 13, 2021.

Download PDF UPPSC PCS Exam Pattern & Syllabus for Prelims & Mains Exam here

