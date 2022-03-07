JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

UPPSC PCS Main 2021-22 Exam Date Announced on uppsc.up.nic.in, Admit Cards Soon

Created On: Mar 7, 2022 11:10 IST
UPPSC PCS Mains Exam 2021-22: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the mains exam date for the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services Common Selection (PCS) 2021 on its website. As per the exam schedule, PCS Main exam will be conducted from 23rd to 27th March in Lucknow, Prayagraj and Ghaziabad. Earlier the main exam was to be held from January 28 to 31 but due to the increasing outbreak of Covid 2019, the exam was postponed on 19 January. Candidates who are eligible to appear in  UPPSC Mains Exam 2021 can visit the website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission uppsc.up.nic.in to check the complete schedule. Candidates can also check the exam schedule from the direct link given below.

According to the notice, UPPSC PCS 2021-22 will be conducted in two sessions. ie. Morning (from 9:30 am to 12:30) am and Afternoon (from 2 to 5 pm). On March 23, there will be General Hindi and Essay papers in the first and second shifts respectively. Whereas on March 24 and 25, in the first and second shifts, the examination of General Studies first, the second, third and fourth papers will be held respectively.

UPPSC PCS Mains Exam 2021-22 Date

Exam Date and Day

Subject

(from 9:30 am to 12:30) 

Subject 

 Afternoon (from 2 to 5 pm)
23 March 2022 Hindi Essay
24 March 2022 General Science - 1  General Science - 2
25 March 2022 General Science - 3 General Science - 4
27 March 2022 Optional Paper 1 Optional Paper 1

UPPSC PCS Mains Exam 2021-22 Admit Card Date

The commission will release the UPPSC PCS Mains Exam 2021-22 prior to 10 days to the commencement of the exam. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. 

 

 

