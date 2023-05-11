UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam 2023 Important CA, GA, GK Questions and Topics or GS Paper-1 PDF

UPPSC PCS 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on May 14. Candidates can check here the complete list of topics that can be asked in the examination and also the most expected questions from CA, GA, and GS topics for Paper 1.

UPPSC 2023: These expected questions (current affairs) can be useful for the candidates who are going to appear in the UPPSC PCS 2023 preliminary exam.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will conduct the Combined State/Senior Subordinate Services (PCS) on May 14, 2023. Candidates who are going to appear in the preliminary exam of UPPSC PCS 2023 can check the expected questions (current affairs) given here. These questions can be useful for the examinees and can also come up in the exam.

UP PCS Exam 2023: Important Dates of the UPPSC Exam

The important dates of the UPPSC Exam 2023 for the candidates are given in the below table.

events date UPPSC PCS Exam Date 2023 (Preliminary) May 14, 2023 UPPSC PCS Application Form 2023 March 3, 2023- April 6, 2023 UPPSC PCS Mains Exam 2023 September 23, 2023

UPPSC PCS 2023 Current Affairs, GK, GS Important Topics

Here is a complete list of some of the most important current affairs topics that are expected to be asked in the UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam. Let us now have a look at the important topics given below:

Current events of National and International importance

Indian History and National Movement

Indian and world geography

Indian Governance and Politics

social and economic development

Environmental Ecology, Climate Change, and Biodiversity

General Science

Science and Technology

UP Budget

Schemes released by the government

Lokpal, Lokayukta

International Relation

Economics

UP PCS Exam 2023 Current Affairs: Possible Important Questions for the UP PCS Exam

Candidates appearing for the UP PCS Prelims Exam can check the probable current affairs questions given here.

Question 1: At which ground will the final match of the ICC World Test Championship 2023 be played?

The Oval (London) Old Trafford (England) Edgbaston (England) Melbourne, (Australia)

Answer: a

Question 2: How many total matches will be played in FIFA World 2026?

48 64 102 104

Answer: d

Question 4: Which country has topped the 'Global Minority Index' published by the Center for Policy Analysis (CPA)?

SriLanka India Pakistan Afghanistan

Answer: b

Question 5: Which city ranked 22nd in 'Prime Global Cities Index Q3 2022'?

New Delhi Mumbai Chennai Kolkata

Answer: b

Question 6: Which company manufactures Advas Light Helicopter (ALH) Mk-III Squadron - 840 Sqn (CG)?

DRDO BHEL Mazagon Dock MATTER

Answer: d

Question 7: In which state is the Silchar-Sylhet Festival organized?

West Bengal Assam Arunachal Pradesh Odisha

Answer: b

Question 8: Print and Digital Media Association (PADMA) has been notified as a self-regulatory body under which union ministry?

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Ministry of Communications Home Ministry Ministry of Science and Technology

Answer 1

Question 9: On which date was the second phase of Sansad Khel Mahakumbh 2022-23 inaugurated?

January 16, 2023 January 18, 2023 January 11, 2023 January 13, 2023

Answer: 2

Question 10: Which player will participate in the Asian Boxing Championship from India?

Govind Sawhney Vikas Krishna Shiva Thapa Satish Kumar

Answer: a

Question 11: In which state of India will the Khelo National University Games be organized?

Karnataka Odisha Uttar Pradesh Haryana

Answer: c

Question 12: What was the name of the Commonwealth Games 2022 woman athlete who won a bronze medal in javelin?

Annu Rani Deepa Malik Annu Yadav Aditi Swami

Answer: a

Question 13: Where has the country's first National Sports University been opened?

Manipur Goa Gujarat Delhi

Answer: a

Question 14: Which of the following is the first Asian city to host the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) summit?

Manila Bali Seoul Tokyo

Answer: d

Question 15: In which of the following schemes, the government uses Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to transfer money to eligible beneficiaries?

PM Awas Yojana PM Agriculture Irrigation Scheme The Prime Minister's Crop Insurance Scheme LPG Pahal Yojana

Choose the correct answer:

1 and 2 only 1, 2 and 3 only 1 and 4 only 1, 2, 3 and 4

Answer: c

Question 16: What is the rank of India in the "Network Readiness Index 2022"?

61st 31st 35th 40th

Answer: a

Question 17: National Food Security Act (NFSA) 2013 supports which of the following?

Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) PM Nutrition Scheme Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) PM Kisan Samman Nidhi

Choose the correct answer:

1, 2, and 4 only 1 and 3 only 1, 2 and 3 only 1, 2, 3 and 4

Answer: c

Question-18. Which countries border the United Arab Emirates (UAE)?

Oman Iran Kuwait Saudi Arabia

Choose the correct answer:

1, 2 and 3 only 2, 3 and 4 only 1, and 4 only 1, 2 and 4 only

Answer: c

Question 19: Who releases the Global Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI)?

World Economic Forum Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) World Bank United Nations Development Program (UNDP)

Answer: c

Question 20: What is the maximum loan amount for the industrial sector under Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarozgar Yojana in Uttar Pradesh?

20 lakhs 30 lakhs 35 lakhs 25 lakhs

Answer: c

Question 21: Operation Kaveri related to?

Evacuation of Indian nationals during the Russian invasion of Ukraine Helping Hindus and Sikhs from Afghanistan Evacuation of Indians stranded in Sudan None of these

Answer: c

Question 22: Which of the following Central Asian countries border China?

Tajikistan Uzbekistan Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstan

Choose the correct answer:

2, 3, and 4 only 1, 2, and 3 only 1, 3, and 4 only 1, 2, and 4 only

Answer: c

Question 23: Which city has been designated as the first cultural capital of the SCO?

Kashi Vanarasi Mathura Vridanvan

Answer: a

Question 24: In whose honor did Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath name a road and a plaza?

Gokula Jat Kalyan Singh Malkhan Singh Bhardwaj Anil Kumar

Answer: a

Question 25: Which of the following statements is correct about the Ranipur Tiger Reserve?

It is located in the region of Uttar Pradesh's Baghelkhand. This is the fifth tiger reserve in Uttar Pradesh. It has become the 53rd Tiger Reserve of India. It is covered with northern tropical dry deciduous forests.

Select the correct answer from the code given below.

1 and 2 only 2 and 4 only 1 and 3 only 3 and 4 only

Answer: d

Question 26: With reference to "Uttar Pradesh Nivesh Mitra," which of the following statement(s) is/are correct?

It is an entrepreneur-friendly application to enhance the ease of doing business in the state. The portal provides information on various government schemes and incentives available for businesses in Uttar Pradesh.

Select the correct answer from the codes given below.

only 1 only 2 Both 1 and 2 Neither 1 nor 2

Answer: a

Question 27: Which of the following statement(s) is/are correct about Katarnia Gharial Conservation and Research Centre?

It will be developed in the Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh. It is home to several endangered species, including the tiger, rhino, and Gangetic dolphin.

Select the correct answer from the codes given below.

only 1 only 2 Both 1 and 2 Neither 1 nor 2

Answer: c

Question 28: Which of the following states are part of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor?

Haryana Punjab West Bengal Gujarat

Select the correct answer from the code given below.

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 1, 2, and 3 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 2, 3, and 4 only

Answer: c

Question 29: Global Offshore Wind Alliance (GOWA) was established by

International Renewable Energy Agency Global Wind Energy Council World Meteorological Organization both (a) and (b)

Answer: b

Question 30: In which of the following cities in Uttar Pradesh will "The Khelo India National University Games" be held?

Kanpur, Prayagraj, Aligarh, and Ghaziabad Firozabad, Meerut, Jhansi, and Agra Kanpur, Aligarh, Ayodhya, and Bareilly Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, and Noida

Answer: d

Question 31: At which of the following places is the Biological Data Bank of India located?

Bangalore Lucknow Kanpur Faridabad

Answer: d

Question 32: Which of the following pairs is not correctly matched?

Geothermal Energy Site State

(A) Tatapani Chhattisgarh

(B) Manikaran Uttarakhand

(C) Bakreshwar West Bengal

(D) Tuva Gujarat

A B C D

Answer: b

Question 33: Which of the following states has the largest number of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs)?

Chattisgarh A state in eastern India Odisha Rajasthan

Answer: c

Question 34: Who has started the unique project of making "bee-fences" to reduce human-elephant conflict in India?

Animal Welfare Board of India Khadi and Village Industries Commission Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Climate Change Ministry of Rural Development

Answer: b

Question 35: Match List-I with List-II and select the correct answer from the codes given below the lists.

List-I List-II

National Park State

Anshi 1. Karnataka Indravati 2. Chhattisgarh Intanki 3. Nagaland Guindy 4. Tamil Nadu

A B C D

2 1 4 3 1 2 3 4 4 3 2 1 1 3 4 2

Answer: b

Question 36: SARAS-3 radio telescope is in which of the following states/UT?

Himachal Pradesh Karnataka Ladakh Jammu and Kashmir

Answer: B

Question 37: Consider the following environmental protocols and arrange them in chronological order.

Kyoto Nagoya Cartagena Montreal

Select the correct answer from the code given below.

2, 1, 4, 3 4, 3, 2, 1 1, 2, 3, 4 1, 4, 3, 2

Answer: c

Question 38: Which of the following tribes perform 'Wangla dance'?

Santhal Mishmi Angami Garo

Answer: d

Question 39: The Gini coefficient is obtained from which of the following curves?

Laffer curve Lorenz curve Phillips curve Kuznets curve

Answer: b

Question 40: Under which of the following initiatives did the government of Uttar Pradesh try to improve the quality of education in schools?

Mission Sahayta Mission Sneh Skillful India None of these

Answer: d

