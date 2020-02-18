UPPSC PCS Prelims Revised Result 2019 Announced, Download UPPSC PCS Prelims Result @uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC PCS Revised Result 2019: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released PCS Prelims Revised Result 2019 on its official website. All such candidates appeared in the UPPSC Combined State/Upper Subordinate Service (Prelims) & Assistant Conservator of Forest/Range Forest Officer (Prelim) Exam 2018 can check their result through the official website of UPPSC.i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in.

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)has also announced the cut off marks of UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam 2019 of female candidates. UPPSC had declared the result of UPPSC Combined State/Upper Subordinate Service (Prelims) & Assistant Conservator of Forest/Range Forest Officer (Prelim) Exam 2018 on 30 March 2018.

Now, the commission has declared all women of outside Uttar Pradesh are qualified in the exam. Candidates can check their Roll Number Wise UPPSC PCS Prelims Revised Result 2019 on the official website.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in. The revised result link will be activated till 4 November 2019. All candidates are advised to check and download UPPSC PCS Prelims Revised Result 2019 for future reference.

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2019 Results Declared @uppcs.up.nic.in, 6320 Candidates Qualified

All shortlisted candidates are advised to fill up the UPPSC PCS Mains 2019 Exam Application form by logging through their registered id. Candidates will have to upload the scan copy of the duly filled in application form latest by 11 October 2019.

Candidates will have to submit the hard copy of the application form along with the examination fee of Rs. 225/- on the day of exam which is scheduled to be held on 18 October 2019 at the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Prayagraj.

In case any candidate fails to submit his application form, so he/she may submit the application form to the commission’s office by 11 October 2019.

The online procedure for UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam 2019 was started on 6 July 2019 and continued till 2 August 2018. Candidates can directly access UPPSC PCS Prelims Revised Result in the provided link of PDF.