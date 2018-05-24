UPPSC released the UPPCS Main Exam 2017 Exam Dates

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the timetable for the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Exam commonly called as UPPCS Main Exam. The UPPCS Main Exam will be commencing from 18 June 2018.

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the timetable for the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Exam commonly called as UPPCS Main Exam 2017. The UPPCS Main Exam 2017 will be commencing from 18 June 2018. The UPPCS Main Exam 2017 will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift timing will from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and the evening shift timings are 2.00 p.m. to 5.00 p.m. .

The shift timing for the UPPCS Main General Studies I and II question papers will be 9.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and the evening shift timing will be 2.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.. The UPPCS Main exam 2017 will end on 6 July 2018. There will be one General Hindi paper and one Essay paper. Rest all the subjects will have two papers.

Also Check;

The UPPCS Main Exam General Studies Paper I and Paper II are objective type papers consisting of 150 questions with four options and have no negative marking. The maximum marks of the UPPCS Main Exam General Studies Paper I and Paper II is 200 marks each.

The all time favourite History Optional paper is scheduled for the date of 23rd June 2018. The one thing which needs to be highlighted that recently the optional subjects Social Work and Defence Studies are becoming popular these days. So the commission has placed them back to back on 21st and 22nd June 2018. The second most common subject combination History and Defence Studies is also place back to back on 22nd and 23rd June respectively.

Please see the UPPCS Main Exam 2017 Timetable below.

The UPPCS Main Exam 2017 will end on 6 July 2018. The cadidates are adviced to start preparing for the UPPCS Prelims Exam 2018 just after the exam because not much time is left and the syllabus of the UPPCS Prelims Exam is also very much similar to the UPPCS Main Exam General Studies Paper.