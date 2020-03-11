UPPSC Result 2020 for Homeopathic Medical Officer Declared @uppsc.up.nic.in, Check List Here

UPPSC Result 2020: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the result for the posts of Homeopathic Medical Officer on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared for the Homeopathic Medical Officer exam can check their result available on the official website of UPPSC - uppsc.up.nic.in.

According to the short notification released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), selection list have been declared on the performance of the candidates in the Interview which was conducted on 20-31 January and 01-03 February 2020.

Total 1046 candidates were appeared in the Interview for the posts. A total of 596 candidates have been selected in the interview round. Candidates selected can check the result which is available on the official website of the commission.

It is to be noted that Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) had notified for the Homeopathic Medical Officer posts against Advt No-1/2018-19. A number of candidates have applied for this major recruitment drive initiated by the Commission.

You can check the UPPSC Result 2020 for Homeopathic Medical Officer also with the direct link given below.

UPPSC Result 2020 for Homeopathic Medical Officer Download Process

Visit the official website i.e. http://uppsc.up.nic.in/.

Visit to the NOTIFICATIONS/ADVTS section available on the Home Page.

Click on the link “RESULT OF ADVT. NO. 1/2018-19, DEPT. NO. S-11/01, HOMEOPATHIC MEDICAL OFFICER" given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the desired result.

Download and save the UPPSC Result 2020 for Homeopathic Medical Officer for your future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) for latest updates regarding the Homeopathic Medical Officer. Candidates can check also the www.jagranjosh.com for further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result Latest Updates on its website.