UPPSC Programmer Final Result 2020 announced @uppsc.up.nic.in, Check List of Selected Candidates Here

UPPSC Programmer Final Result 2020: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has announced UPPSC Programmer Final Result 2020 at its official website.i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates appeared in the UPPSC Exam 2020 against the advertisement number A-1/E-1/2019, Programmer and Programmer Grade 1 can check the result at the official website of UPPSC.

UPPSC Programmer Exam 2020 was conducted on 1 September 2020 at 10 exam centres of the State. According to the notice, a total of 5363 candidates had applied for this examination out of which 1874 candidates appeared in the exam. This recruitment exam was held to recruit vacancies in State Agriculture Production Mandi Parishad and Income Expenditure Department.

On 30 April, The commission had released the result of UPPSC 2020 Exam for Statistical Agriculture and Crop Insurance/Programmer Grade 2 held on 13 October 2020. The result for the same will be available till 30 May 2020 at the official website.

All selected candidates are required to appear for document verification at the commission’s office. The commission will soon release the cut off along with the marks on its website. Candidates are advised to stay tuned with the official website.

UPPSC Programmer Final Result 2020

UPPSC Programmer Grade 2 Result 2020

Highlights:

Organisation Name: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission

Advt No. : A-1/E-1/2019, date: 28 March 2019

Vacancies: 16

Online Application Started on 28 March 2019

Last date of online application: 28 April 2020

Programmer Exam Date: 1 September 2019

Programmer 2 Exam Date: 13 October 2019

Programmer Result Date: 5 May 2020

Programmer 2 Exam Date: 30 May 2020

