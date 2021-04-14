UPPSC RO ARO 2016 DV 2021 Dates Announced, Download Document & Application Form @uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC RO ARO 2016 DV 2021 Dates: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is all set to conduct the document verification round for Samiksha Adhikari/Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari Etc (General/Special Recruitment) Exam 2016 against the advertisement number ADVT. NO. [A-3/E-1/2016]. The candidates who have been shortlisted for document verification can now documents and application form through the official website of UPPSC.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in.

The link for downloading documents and application form will be available till 24 April 2021. Afterwards, the link will be disabled. According to the notice released by the commission, the document verification round is scheduled to be held from 22 April to 24 April 2021. The paper wise schedule of the exam is given below.

Serial Number Paper Name Date Time Roll Number 1. Samiksha Adhikari (Sachivalaya) 22 April 2021 Forenoon: 10 AM 001 to 050 Afternoon: 1 PM 051 to 100 23 April 2021 Forenoon: 10 AM 101 to 150 Afternoon: 1 PM 151 to 185 2. Samiksha Adhikari (Election Commission/LOCA/Accountant (Sachivalaya) 24 April 2021 Forenoon: 10 AM All shortlisted candidates 3. ARO/RO 24 April Forenoon: 10 AM All shortlisted candidates

Instructions to Follow:

All candidates are advised to follow the COVID-19 guidelines during the document verification.

The candidates will be allowed to enter the exam hall after the thermal scanning and hand sanitization.

The candidates are required to wear the mask compulsory inside the exam hall.

No bags are allowed inside the exam hall.

All candidates are required to bring the required documents along with the admit card on the day of document verification.

How to Download UPPSC RO ARO DV Application Form?

Visit the official website of UPPSC.i.e.uppsc.nic.in. Click on Selected candidates can click here to download filled form set of SAMIKSHA ADHIKARI/SAHAYAK SAMIKSHA ADHIKARI ETC (GENERAL/SPECIAL RECTT.) EXAMINATION-2016 for document verification flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the new page. Enter Candidates Registration Number, DOB, Gender, Category, Verification code, domicile category and click on validate. Then the application form and document details will be displayed. Download the application form and save it for future reference.

Download UPPSC RO ARO 2016 DV 2021 Document and Application Form

This drive is being done to recruit 365 vacancies for the Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer (RO/ ARO) Exam 2016. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.