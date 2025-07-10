Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2025 at uppsc.up.nic.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

The UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2025 will be available in mid-July 2025. The UPPSC RO ARO exam will be conducted on July 27, 2025. Candidates will be able to download the UPPSC Samiksha Adhikari Admit Card from the official website or by following the steps provided below. Check the details below.

Mohd Salman
ByMohd Salman
Jul 10, 2025, 13:31 IST
UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2025 Soon
UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2025 Soon

UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will soon release the UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2025 on its official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. The UPPSC RO ARO exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on July 27, 2025. Continue reading this article for detailed information on steps to download the admit card, important dates, and other important information.

UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2025: Overview

The UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2025 will be released by UPPSC on its official website for the exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on July 27, 2025 in a single shift between 9:30 am and 12:30 pm. Check the table below for the UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2025.

Detail

Information

Exam Name

UPPSC RO ARO Exam 2025

Conducting Body

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)

Post Name

Review Officer (RO) & Assistant Review Officer (ARO)

Total Vacancies

411

Prelims Exam Date

27th July 2025 (9:30 AM – 12:30 PM)

Admit Card Release Date

2nd or 3rd week of July 2025 (expected)

Admit Card Download Link

uppsc.up.nic.in

Selection Process

Prelims

Mains

Typing Test

Interview

Official Website

uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2025: Important Dates

The UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2025 is expected to get released 7-10 days before the examination, which is likely in the second or third week of July 2025. Candidates are requested to regularly visit the official website for any update on the UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2025.

How to Download the UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2025?

Candidates will be able to download the UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2025 after visiting the official website of UPPSC or following the simple steps listed below.

  • Visit the official website: uppsc.up.nic.in.
  • Click on the Admit Card section.
  • Select UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2025
  • Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth
  • Download and print the admit card for exam day

 

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News