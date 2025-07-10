UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2025 at uppsc.up.nic.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will soon release the UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2025 on its official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. The UPPSC RO ARO exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on July 27, 2025. Continue reading this article for detailed information on steps to download the admit card, important dates, and other important information.
UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2025: Overview
The UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2025 will be released by UPPSC on its official website for the exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on July 27, 2025 in a single shift between 9:30 am and 12:30 pm. Check the table below for the UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2025.
|
Detail
|
Information
|
Exam Name
|
UPPSC RO ARO Exam 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)
|
Post Name
|
Review Officer (RO) & Assistant Review Officer (ARO)
|
Total Vacancies
|
411
|
Prelims Exam Date
|
27th July 2025 (9:30 AM – 12:30 PM)
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
2nd or 3rd week of July 2025 (expected)
|
Admit Card Download Link
|
uppsc.up.nic.in
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims
Mains
Typing Test
Interview
|
Official Website
|
uppsc.up.nic.in
UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2025: Important Dates
The UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2025 is expected to get released 7-10 days before the examination, which is likely in the second or third week of July 2025. Candidates are requested to regularly visit the official website for any update on the UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2025.
How to Download the UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2025?
Candidates will be able to download the UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2025 after visiting the official website of UPPSC or following the simple steps listed below.
- Visit the official website: uppsc.up.nic.in.
- Click on the Admit Card section.
- Select UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2025
- Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth
- Download and print the admit card for exam day
