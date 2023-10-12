UPPSC RO ARO Exam Date 2023, Check Prelims & Mains Dates

UPPSC RO ARO 2023 Exam Date: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is likely to conduct the Samiksha/Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari in the last week of January or the first week of February 2024. Check here exam pattern and selection process.

UPPSC RO ARO Exam Date 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is likely to conduct the Samiksha/Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari in the last week of January or the first week of February 2024. The Commission will later release the official exam dates once the application process ends. 

UPPSC released the RO/ARO application form for 411 posts, eligible and interested candidates can apply online from October 9 to November 9.

The UPPSC will announce the RO ARO exam date on its official website. The students who are between 21 and 40 years old can apply for the posts on or before November 2023. The table below gives important information about Samiksha/Sahayak Samisksha Adhikari 

UPPSC RO/ARO Exam

Name Of Exam

UPPSC RO ARO

Recruiting Body

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)

Post

Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO)

Selection Process

Prelims

Mains

Computer Typing Test

Number of Posts

411

Application Start Date

October 9, 2023

Application End Date

November 9, 2023

To be announced soon

Application mode

Online

Job Location

Uttar Pradesh

Official Website

uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC RO ARO Selection Process

The selection process for the UPPSC Samiksha Adhikari/ Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari will be done in three stages. The details of the exam process are given below:

Career Counseling

UPPSC RO ARO Prelims Exam

The very first phase of the recruitment process is the preliminary rounds. The 200-mark UPPSC RO ARO Preliminary Exam consists of two different papers. There will be one mark available for each objective question. Each incorrect response will result in a 1/3 mark deduction.

UPPSC RO ARO Mains Exam 

Those applicants who clear the preliminary exam take the main exam. Three papers of 400 marks will be conducted in the UPPSC RO ARO Mains exam viz. General Studies, General Hindi and Drafting, and Hindi Essay. The papers will be both subjective and objective.

UPPSC RO ARO Typing Test 

Candidates who successfully clear the Prelims and Mains exam are then required to take the computer typing test.

UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus and Exam Pattern

UPPSC RO ARO will be conducted for the posts of Samiksha Adhikari and Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari in the Uttar Pradesh government. The UPPSC RO prelims syllabus consists of General Studies and General Hindi. 

The candidates who will qualify for the UPPSC RO ARO prelims will be eligible to take the mains examination test will be eligible for the mains exam where the subjects will be General Studies, General Hindi and Drafting, and Hindi Essay

The below table shows the exam pattern of the UPPSC RO ARO prelims exam 

Paper

Subject

Total Questions

Total Marks

Time Duration

Paper - 1

General Studies

140

140

120 minutes

Paper - 2

General Hindi

60

60

60 minutes

Total

200

200

  

 

