UPPSC RO ARO Exam Date 2023, Check Prelims & Mains Dates

UPPSC RO ARO Exam Date 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is likely to conduct the Samiksha/Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari in the last week of January or the first week of February 2024. The Commission will later release the official exam dates once the application process ends.
UPPSC released the RO/ARO application form for 411 posts, eligible and interested candidates can apply online from October 9 to November 9.
UPPSC RO ARO Exam Date 2023
The UPPSC will announce the RO ARO exam date on its official website. The students who are between 21 and 40 years old can apply for the posts on or before November 2023. The table below gives important information about Samiksha/Sahayak Samisksha Adhikari
|
UPPSC RO/ARO Exam
|
Name Of Exam
|
UPPSC RO ARO
|
Recruiting Body
|
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)
|
Post
|
Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO)
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims
Mains
Computer Typing Test
|
Number of Posts
|
411
|
Application Start Date
|
October 9, 2023
|
Application End Date
|
November 9, 2023
|
UPPSC RO ARO Exam Date
|
To be announced soon
|
Application mode
|
Online
|
Job Location
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Official Website
|
uppsc.up.nic.in
UPPSC RO ARO Selection Process
The selection process for the UPPSC Samiksha Adhikari/ Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari will be done in three stages. The details of the exam process are given below:
UPPSC RO ARO Prelims Exam
The very first phase of the recruitment process is the preliminary rounds. The 200-mark UPPSC RO ARO Preliminary Exam consists of two different papers. There will be one mark available for each objective question. Each incorrect response will result in a 1/3 mark deduction.
UPPSC RO ARO Mains Exam
Those applicants who clear the preliminary exam take the main exam. Three papers of 400 marks will be conducted in the UPPSC RO ARO Mains exam viz. General Studies, General Hindi and Drafting, and Hindi Essay. The papers will be both subjective and objective.
UPPSC RO ARO Typing Test
Candidates who successfully clear the Prelims and Mains exam are then required to take the computer typing test.
UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus and Exam Pattern
UPPSC RO ARO will be conducted for the posts of Samiksha Adhikari and Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari in the Uttar Pradesh government. The UPPSC RO prelims syllabus consists of General Studies and General Hindi.
The candidates who will qualify for the UPPSC RO ARO prelims will be eligible to take the mains examination test will be eligible for the mains exam where the subjects will be General Studies, General Hindi and Drafting, and Hindi Essay
The below table shows the exam pattern of the UPPSC RO ARO prelims exam
|
Paper
|
Subject
|
Total Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Time Duration
|
Paper - 1
|
General Studies
|
140
|
140
|
120 minutes
|
Paper - 2
|
General Hindi
|
60
|
60
|
60 minutes
|
Total
|
200
|
200