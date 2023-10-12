UPPSC RO ARO Exam Date 2023, Check Prelims & Mains Dates

UPPSC RO ARO 2023 Exam Date: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is likely to conduct the Samiksha/Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari in the last week of January or the first week of February 2024. Check here exam pattern and selection process.

UPPSC released the RO/ARO application form for 411 posts, eligible and interested candidates can apply online from October 9 to November 9.

UPPSC RO ARO Exam Date 2023

The UPPSC will announce the RO ARO exam date on its official website. The students who are between 21 and 40 years old can apply for the posts on or before November 2023. The table below gives important information about Samiksha/Sahayak Samisksha Adhikari

UPPSC RO/ARO Exam Name Of Exam UPPSC RO ARO Recruiting Body Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Post Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) Selection Process Prelims Mains Computer Typing Test Number of Posts 411 Application Start Date October 9, 2023 Application End Date November 9, 2023 UPPSC RO ARO Exam Date To be announced soon Application mode Online Job Location Uttar Pradesh Official Website uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC RO ARO Selection Process

The selection process for the UPPSC Samiksha Adhikari/ Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari will be done in three stages. The details of the exam process are given below:

UPPSC RO ARO Prelims Exam

The very first phase of the recruitment process is the preliminary rounds. The 200-mark UPPSC RO ARO Preliminary Exam consists of two different papers. There will be one mark available for each objective question. Each incorrect response will result in a 1/3 mark deduction.

UPPSC RO ARO Mains Exam

Those applicants who clear the preliminary exam take the main exam. Three papers of 400 marks will be conducted in the UPPSC RO ARO Mains exam viz. General Studies, General Hindi and Drafting, and Hindi Essay. The papers will be both subjective and objective.

UPPSC RO ARO Typing Test

Candidates who successfully clear the Prelims and Mains exam are then required to take the computer typing test.

UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus and Exam Pattern

UPPSC RO ARO will be conducted for the posts of Samiksha Adhikari and Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari in the Uttar Pradesh government. The UPPSC RO prelims syllabus consists of General Studies and General Hindi.

The candidates who will qualify for the UPPSC RO ARO prelims will be eligible to take the mains examination test will be eligible for the mains exam where the subjects will be General Studies, General Hindi and Drafting, and Hindi Essay

The below table shows the exam pattern of the UPPSC RO ARO prelims exam