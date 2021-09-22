UPPSC Staff Nurse Admit Card 2021 Out @uppsc.up.nic.in: Check Download Link

UPPSC Staff Nurse Admit Card 2021 has been uploaded on Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in. Check Download Link

UPPSC Staff Nurse Admit Card 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is conducting the exam for Staff Nurse/Sister Grade-2 Posts on 03 October 2021, Sunday, for which the admit cards are uploaded on the official website i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates who have applied for UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 can now download UPPSC Admit Card using their registration number and DOB through the link given below:

UPPSC Staff Nurse Admit Card 2021

UPPSC Staff Nurse Exam will be held from 11 AM to 1 PM in 5 cities i.e.centres including Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Lucknow,Prayagraj, and Meerut.

The candidates should carry their UPPSC Nurse Admit Card along with original and photocopy of ID Proof and two Photographes at the exam centre on scheduled date and time.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Event Date UPPSC Staff Nurse Registration 16 July to 03 September UPPSC Staff Nurse Exam Date 03 October 2021 UPPSC Staff Nurse Answer Key Date to be announced UPPSC Staff Nurse Result Date to be announced

UPPSC Staff Nurse Exam Pattern

Subject No. of Questions Marks Total Marks

General Knowledge 30 85 Marks 2 hours General Hindi 30 Main Subject Nursing 120 Total 180

UPPSC is conducting the exam for filling 3012 vacancies. Out of total, 2671 vacancies are for Female Candidates and 341 vacancies for Male Candidates.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Result shall be prepared on the basis of total marks obtained by the candidates in the said Examination alongwith additional marks as per provision of Rule-15(3)(b) in accordance with the U.P. subordinate “Nursing (Non-Gazetted) Service (Fourth Amendment) Rules-2016.”

How to Download UPPSC Staff Nurse Admit Card 2021 ?

Visit the official website of UPPSC -uppsc.up.nic.in.

Click on the link ‘Admit Card :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. A-4/E-1/2021, STAFF NURSE /SISTER GRADE-2 (MALE/FEMALE) EXAM-2021’, available on the homepage.

A new window will open where you are required to provide your details.

Click on 'Download Admit Card’

Take a print of UPPSC Staff Nurse Admit Card.