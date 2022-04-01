UPPSC Staff Nurse Admit Card 2022 (Released) on uppsc.up.nic.in; Download Link Here

UPPSC Staff Nurse Admit Card Link has been uploaded by Union Public Public Service Commission at uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates can download UPPSC Admit Card from this page.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Admit Card 2022: Union Public Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card of the exam for the post of Staff Nurse on uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates can download UPPSC Admit Card by visiting the official website. However, UPPSC Staff Nurse Admit Card Link is available below.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Exam will be conducted on 10 April 2022. The exam will be 85 marks and there will be questions on:



Subject No of Questions Marks Time GK 30 85 2 hours or 120 mins General Hindi 20 Nursing Course 120

The candidates can check the detailed syllabus below:

The candidates who will qualify in the prelims exam will be called for the mains exam of 85 marks

How to Download UPPSC Staff Nurse Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of UPPSC Click on ‘Admit Card :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT.NO.A-1/E-1/2022, STAFF NURSE (MALE) EXAM-2017 RE-ADVERTISEMENT YEAR-2022’ Enter your ‘Candidate Registration No.’, ‘Date of Birth (DD/MM/YYYY)’ Gender and Enter Verification Code Click on ‘Download Admit Card’

The commission has published the notification for the recruitment of 558 vacancies in the month of January 2022. UPPSC Staff Nurse Online Application Link was available up to 17 February 2022.