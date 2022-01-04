UPPSC Staff Nurse Result 2021 Released: Download PDF @uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC Staff Nurse Result 2021 has been released by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission on uppsc.up.nic.in. Download PDF Below.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the list of the candidates qualified for the post of Staff Nurse/Sister Grade-2 Posts. Those who have attended UPPSC Staff Nurse Exam can download UPPSC Result from the official website of the commission (uppsc.up.nic.in). You can also check UPPSC Staff Nurse Result Link on this page and check your result by clicking on the provided link:

UPPSC Staff Nurse Result Download Link

How to Download UPPSC Staff Nurse Result 2021 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPPSC -uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link given at the right corner of the homepage ‘LIST OF PROVISIONALLY SELECTED CANDIDATES IN ADVT.NO. A-4/E-1/2021 STAFF NURSE / SISTER GRADE 2 (MALE/FEMALE) EXAM 2021’

Step 3: Download UPPSC Staff Nurse Result PDF

Step 4: Check roll numbers of selected candidates

Step 5: Take a print of the result for future use

UPPSC Staff Nurse DV 2022

Selected candidates will be required to appear for document verification with original documents. The details regarding DV Round shall be uploaded soon on the UPPSC website.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Cut-Off Marks shall also be uploaded soon on the official website of UPPSC.

As per the result notice, a total of 83564 candidates have attended the exam. The selection for the posts is based on the written exam of 80 marks and experience of 20 marks.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 is being conducted for 3012 vacancies of which 2671 are for Female Candidatesand 341 vacancies for Male Candidates.