UPPSC State Engineering Service Recruitment Exam 2021 Notification Out: Apply Online for 280+ AE Posts @uppsc.up.nic.in

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), Prayagraj is conducting State Engineering Services Exam 2021 (SES Exam 2021) for recruitment of 281 Assistant Engineer.

UPPSC State Engineering Service Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), Prayagraj started the online application process for State Engineering Services Exam 2021 (SES Exam 2021) for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer, U.P.Agriculture Service Group 'B', Manager, Chief Fire Officer and Assistant Television Engineer from 13 August 2021 on uppsc.up.nic.in. Eligible and interested candidates would be able to register for UPPSC AE Recruitment 2021 upto 10 September 2021. However, the last date for submitting application form is 13 September 2021.

A total of 281 vacancies will be filled through this exam under various government department of the state.

Candidates can check educational qualification, age limit, application process, exam details in the detailed notification is available on the official website or from below:

UPPSC State Engineering Service Notification

UPPSC State Engineering Service Notification in Hindi

UPPSC State Engineering Online Application Link

Important Dates

Starting Date of UPPSC AE Online Application : 13 August 2021 Last Date for UPPSC AE Online Application : 10 September 2021 Exam Fee Submission Last Date : 10 September 2021 UPPSC AE Online Application Complete Form Submission Last Date : 13 September2021 UPPSC AE Exam Date : to be announced Soon

UPPSC State Engineering Service Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer Recruitment - 271

Public Works Deptt (Civil) - 36

Public Works Deptt (Electrical/ Mechanical) - 28

Housing and urban Planning Dept. - 21

Nagar Vikas Vibhag -14

Nagar Vikas Vibhag - 04

Agriculture Deptt. - 04

Avas Evam Vikas Parishad (Civil) - 76

Avas Evam Vikas Parishad (Electrical) - 04

Ground Water Department (Civil) - 06

Ground Water Department (Mechanical) - 03

Minor Irrigation Dept - 07

Industrial development Deptt (Civil) - 49

Industrial development Deptt (Electrical/ Mechanical - 05

Home (Police) Department - 13

Information and Public Relations Deptt - 01

Assistant Engineer Special Recruitment - 10

Rural Engg. Deptt. -10

UP AE Salary:

Rs. 15,600-Rs. 39,100/- Grade Pay Rs. 5400/-.

Eligibility Criteria for UPPSC State Engineering Service

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Engineer (Civil) Public Works Department (P.W.D) - Candidates Must possess a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from a university established by law in India or a qualification recognized by the Government as equivalent thereto. Assistant Engineer (Electrical/ Mechanical) Public Works Department (P.W.D) - Degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from an university established by law in India or any degree recognised equivalent by the Govt. or passed Associate Examination of Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from City and Guild Institute (Imperial College of Science and Technology South, Kesingston) or passed section ‘A’ and ‘B’ of Electrical or Mechanical Engineering of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers London or completely eligible Associate Engineers (India) or passed section ‘A’ and ‘B’ in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering of Institution of Engineers (India). Assistant Engineer (Civil) (Housing and Urban Planning Department) - Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized college or university in India or abroad. Assistant Engineer (Water) / ‘B’ Category Jalkal Engineer Nagar Vikas Vibhag - Degree in Civil Engineering or Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from a recognized College or University in India or abroad as recognized by the Institution of Engineers (India) and on the basis of which the candidate is eligible for Associate Membership Section ‘A’ and ‘B’ of the said Institution. OR Candidate must have passed Section ‘A’ and ‘B’ of Institution of Engineers (India) in Civil Engineering / Electrical / Mechanical Engineering. Assistant Engineer (Traffic) (Nagar Vikas Vibhag - Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized College or University in India or abroad as recognized by the Institution of Engineers (India) and on the basis of which the candidate is exempted from Section ‘A’ and ‘B’ of the Associate Membership Examination of the said Institution. OR The candidate must have passed Section ‘A’ and ‘B’ of the Associate Examination of the Institution of Engineers (India) in Civil Engineering. U.P Agriculture Service Group “B” (Engineering branch) (Agriculture Department) -Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture Engineering from a University established by Law in India or a qualification recognized by Government as equivalent there to. Assistant Engineer (Civil) (Avas Evam Vikas Parishad) - A candidate for direct recruitment to the service must, besides having a thorough Knowledge of Hindi written in Devanagri Script, hold the following qualification: A Degree in Civil Engineering from a University or institution established by Law in Uttar Pradesh or from any other Institution recognized by the State/Central Government or a Degree recognized as equivalent there to by the State/Cental Government. Assistant Engineer (Electrical) (Avas Evam Vikas Parishad) - A candidate for direct recruitment to the service must, besides having a thorough Knowledge of Hindi written in Devanagri Script, hold the following qualification: A Degree in Electrical Engineering from a University or institution established by Law in Uttar Pradesh or from any other Institution recognized by the State/Central Government or a Degree recognized as equivalent thereto by the State/Central Government. Assistant Engineer (Civil) (Ground Water department) - Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering with minimum 60% marks from a University or recognized institution established by law in India or Associate Member of Institution of Engineers (India) (Civil Engineering Branch) or any degree recognized by the Government as equivalent thereto. Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) (Ground Water department) - Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 60% marks from a University or recognized institution established by law in India or Associate Member of Institution of Engineers (India) (Mechanical Branch) or any degree recognized by the Government as equivalent thereto. Assistant Engineer (Civil/ Mechanical/Agricultural) (Minor Irrigation department) - Bachelor’s degree in civil or Mechanical or Agricultural Engineering or a degree recognized by the Government as equivalent thereto or has passed Associated Membership Examination in Section ‘A’ and ‘B’ in civil or Mechanical Engineering from Institution of Engineers (India) Manager (Civil) Industrial development deptt. - Candidates should have a Degree in relevant branch Manager (Electrical/ Mechanical) Industrial development deptt. - Candidates should have a Degree in relevant branch Chief Fire Officer Home (Police) Deptt. - A candidate for direct recruitment to the post of Chief Fire Officer in the Service must possess the following qualifications: Degree in Fire Engineering from National Fire Service College, Nagpur or any equivalent degree from an Institution of comparable status recognized by Government of India and the State Government of Uttar Pradesh; Or Bachelor of Engineering/B. Tech in Mechanical/Chemical/Civil/Electrical/ Industrial/Hydraulic Engineering from an Institution recongnized by the Government of India and the State Government of Uttar Pradesh. Assistant Television Engineer (Information) and Public Relations Deptt. - A degree in Electronics Engineering from a University established by law in India or a qualification recognized by the Government as equivalent thereto. Assistant Engineer (Civil) (Rural Engineering Department) - Candidates Must possess (A) a Bachelor degree in Civil Engineering from an Institution or University recognized by the Government or (B) has passed Associate Membership Examination in Section “A” and “B” in Civil Engineering from Institution of Engineers (India)

Age Limit

21 to 40 years

UPPSC State Engineering Service Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of exam

How to Apply for UPPSC Engineering Service Exam 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply on UPPSC website from 13 August to 10 September 2021.

Application Fee:

Unreserved/ Economically weaker Sections/ Other Backward Class – Exam fee 200/- + On-line processing fee 25/- = Total – 225/-

Scheduled Caste /Scheduled Tribe – Exam fee Rs. 80/- + On-line Caste processing fee Rs. 25/- Total = Rs.105/-

Handicapped – Exam fee NIL+ On-line processing fee Rs. 25/- Total =Rs. 25/-

Ex-Serviceman – Exam fee Rs. 80/- + On-line Caste processing fee Rs. 25/- Total = Rs.105/-