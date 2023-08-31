UPPSC PCS (J) Result 2023 Out: PDF Download Direct Link at uppsc.up.nic.in, Check Cut Off

UPPSC PCS (J) Result 2023: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the Judicial Service (Civil Judge Junior Division) on its official website-uppsc.up.nic.in. You can download the pdf and other update here.

UPPSC PCS (J) Result 2023 Download: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the Uttar Pradesh Judicial Service (Civil Judge Junior Division) Recruitment Examination-2022 (PCS (J)-2022) result on its official website. A total of 302 candidates have been declared successful for the posts of Civil Judge Junior Division. It is noted that a total 959 candidates were declared successful for the interview round for the selection process for the Civil Judge Junior Division.

All those candidates who appeared in the interview round for the PCS (J)-2022 can check the result available on the official website-https://uppsc.up.nic.in/.

Alternatively you can download the UPPSC PCS (J) Result 2023 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: UPPSC PCS (J) Result 2023

How To Download: UPPSC PCS (J) Result 2023

The pdf of the UPPSC PCS (J) Result 2023 is available on the official website of the Commission and you can download the same after following the steps given below. The pdf of the result will be available on the official website till September 30, 2023.

Step 1: First of all visit to the official website -https://uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the concerned link- LIST OF SELECTED CANDIDATES IN U.P. JUDICIAL SERVICES (CIVIL JUDGE) (JR.DIV.) EXAM.- 2022 flashing on the homepage.

Step 3: You will get the result pdf of UPPSC PCS (J) 2023 in a new window.

Step 4: Download and save it for future reference.

It is noted that UPPSC had conducted the written exam for the post of Executive Officer, Grade-IV included in Group-VIII Services in Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Subordinate Service on September 11, 2022 across the state. Now the Commission has uploaded the list of qualified candidates for the above posts.

UPPSC PCS (J) Result 2023: Result Overview

According to a short notice released by UPPSC, a total of 79,565 candidates applied successfully for the Civil Judge Junior Division posts. Out of which, 50,837 candidates had appeared in the preliminary examination which was conducted on February 12, 2023 across the state. A total of 3,145 candidates were declared successful in the prelims exam. Commission had conducted the mains exam on May 23/24/25, 2023 across the state in which 3,019 candidates had appeared.

Based on the performance of candidates in the mains exam, a total of 959 candidates were declared successful for the interview round. Commission had conducted the interview for the successful candidates from August 16 to 28, 2023.

UPPSC PCS (J) Result 2023: Marks/Cut off

According to the short notice released, the Commission will upload the details of the cut off marks and marks obtained by the candidates on its official website shortly. Candidates who have appeared in the various rounds of the selection process for the Uttar Pradesh Judicial Service (Civil Judge Junior Division) Recruitment Examination will be able to check the marks/cut off marks on the official website.

