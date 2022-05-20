UPRVUNL AE Recruitment 2022: 125 Vacancies Assistant Engineer Trainee Posts @uprvunl.org

UPRVUNL AE Recruitment 2022 Notification: Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has 125 vacant posts of Assistant Engineer (Trainee) on uprvunl.org. Vacancies are available in Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics and Instrumentation, Computer Science and Civil Cadre. Only online applications will be invited from eligible candidates on the UPRVUNL website from 23 May 2022.
Candidates who would apply for UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022 will be called for an online exam followed by an interview round.
Candidates can go through UPRVUNL AE Notification 2022 for more details like qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.
UPRVUNL AE Notification Download
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 23 May 2022
- Last date for submission of online application: 14 June 2022
UPRVUNL AE Vacancy Details
AE E&M Cadre
- Mechanical- 62
- Electrical - 29
- Electronics & Instrumentation - 17
- Computer Science- 05
Civil Cadre
Civil - 12
UPRVUNL AE Salary
Rs.56,100-1,77,500
UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Assistant Engineer - B.E/B.Tech with minimum 65% marks in the relevant field or Passed ‘A’ and ‘B’ examination of Institute of Engineer with minimum 65% marks.
UPRVUNL Age Limit:
- Minimum Age: 21 Years
- Maximum Age: 40 Years
UPRVUNL AE 2022 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written tests and merit.
How to apply for UPRVUNL AE Recruitment 2022
Interested candidates can apply online from 23 May to 14 June 2022.
UPRVUNL AE Application Fee:
- Others: Rs.1180/-
- SC/ ST (Residents of UP): Rs.826/-