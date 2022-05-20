UPRVUNL AE Recruitment 2022: 125 Vacancies Assistant Engineer Trainee Posts @uprvunl.org

Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited is hiring 125 Assistant Engineers (Trainee). Candidates can check Vacancies, Salary, Age Limit, Selection Process and Application Fee.

UPRVUNL AE Recruitment 2022 Notification: Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has 125 vacant posts of Assistant Engineer (Trainee) on uprvunl.org. Vacancies are available in Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics and Instrumentation, Computer Science and Civil Cadre. Only online applications will be invited from eligible candidates on the UPRVUNL website from 23 May 2022.

Candidates who would apply for UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022 will be called for an online exam followed by an interview round.

Candidates can go through UPRVUNL AE Notification 2022 for more details like qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 23 May 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 14 June 2022

UPRVUNL AE Vacancy Details

AE E&M Cadre

Mechanical- 62

Electrical - 29

Electronics & Instrumentation - 17

Computer Science- 05

Civil Cadre

Civil - 12

UPRVUNL AE Salary

Rs.56,100-1,77,500

UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Engineer - B.E/B.Tech with minimum 65% marks in the relevant field or Passed ‘A’ and ‘B’ examination of Institute of Engineer with minimum 65% marks.

UPRVUNL Age Limit:

Minimum Age: 21 Years

Maximum Age: 40 Years

UPRVUNL AE 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written tests and merit.

How to apply for UPRVUNL AE Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can apply online from 23 May to 14 June 2022.

UPRVUNL AE Application Fee: