Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

UPRVUNL AE Recruitment 2022: 125 Vacancies Assistant Engineer Trainee Posts @uprvunl.org

Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited is hiring 125 Assistant Engineers (Trainee). Candidates can check Vacancies, Salary, Age Limit, Selection Process and Application Fee.

Created On: May 20, 2022 15:25 IST
Modified On: May 20, 2022 15:25 IST
UPRVUNL AE Recruiment 2022
UPRVUNL AE Recruiment 2022

UPRVUNL AE Recruitment 2022 Notification: Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has 125 vacant posts of  Assistant Engineer (Trainee) on uprvunl.org. Vacancies are available in Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics and Instrumentation, Computer Science and Civil Cadre. Only online applications will be invited from eligible candidates on the UPRVUNL website from 23 May 2022.

Candidates who would apply for UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022 will be called for an online exam followed by an interview round.

Candidates can go through UPRVUNL AE Notification 2022 for more details like qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

UPRVUNL AE Notification Download

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 23 May 2022
  • Last date for submission of online application: 14 June 2022

UPRVUNL AE Vacancy Details

AE E&M Cadre

  • Mechanical- 62
  • Electrical - 29
  • Electronics & Instrumentation - 17
  • Computer Science- 05

Civil Cadre

Civil - 12

UPRVUNL AE Salary

Rs.56,100-1,77,500

UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 

Assistant Engineer - B.E/B.Tech with minimum 65% marks in the relevant field or Passed ‘A’ and ‘B’ examination of Institute of Engineer with minimum 65% marks.

UPRVUNL Age Limit:

  • Minimum Age: 21 Years
  • Maximum Age: 40 Years

UPRVUNL AE 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written tests and merit.

How to apply for UPRVUNL AE Recruitment 2022 

Interested candidates can apply online from 23 May to 14 June 2022.

UPRVUNL AE Application Fee:

  • Others: Rs.1180/-
  • SC/ ST (Residents of UP): Rs.826/-

FAQ

What is UPRVUNL AE Age Limit ?

21 to 40 years

What is UPRVUNL AE Salary ?

Rs.56,100-1,77,500

What are UPRVUNL AE Registration Dates ?

23 May to 14 June 2022
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Job Summary
NotificationUPRVUNL AE Recruitment 2022: 125 Vacancies Assistant Engineer Trainee Posts @uprvunl.org
Notification DateMay 20, 2022
Last Date of SubmissionJun 14, 2022
CityLucknow
StateUttar Pradesh
CountryIndia
Organization UPRVUNL
Education Qual Graduate
Functional Engineering
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

4 + 2 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.