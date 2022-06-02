UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022 for ARO, Accounts Clerk and APS Posts, Apply Online @uprvunl.org

Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited is hiring ARO, Accounts Clerk and APS Posts on uprvunl.org. Check Details Here.

UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022 Notification: Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has issued a notification for recruitment to the post of Chief Chemist, Additional Private Secretary (APS), Assistant Review Officer (ARO), and Accounts Clerk. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on UPRVUNL's official website i.e. uprvunl.org on or before 25 June 2022.

More details regarding the UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022 such as vacancy, eligibility, selection process, application fee etc. are given below:

UPRVUNL Notification Download

Important Dates

Starting Date of UPRVUNL Online Application - 04 June 2022

Last Date of UPRVUNL Online Application - 25 June 2022

UPRVUNL Vacancy Details

Post Name UR OBC EWS SC ST Total Post Chief Chemist 03 01 0 01 0 05 Additional Private Secretary 02 01 0 01 0 04 Assistant Review Officer ARO 02 04 01 02 0 09 Account Clerk 16 15 04 09 01 45

Eligibility Criteria for UPRVUNL ARO, Accounts Clerk and APS Posts

Educational Qualification:

Chief Chemist - B.Sc with First Class in Chemistry or M.Sc with Second Class in Chemistry.

Additional Private Secretary (APS) - Graduation from a recognized university. Hindi Stenography in 80 wpm and Hindi/English Typist of 40-40 wpm.

Assistant Review Officer (ARO) - Graduation and Hindi Typing of 30 wpm Accounts Clerk - Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce and minimum typing speed on computer 30/40 per minute in Hindi/English.

Age Limit:

21 to 40 years

Selection Process for UPRVUNL ARO, Accounts Clerk and APS Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of an online exam and interview.

How to Apply for UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the official website of UPRVUNL