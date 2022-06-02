Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022 for ARO, Accounts Clerk and APS Posts, Apply Online @uprvunl.org

Updated: Jun 2, 2022 19:34 IST
UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022 Notification: Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has issued a notification for recruitment to the post of Chief Chemist, Additional Private Secretary (APS), Assistant Review Officer (ARO), and Accounts Clerk. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on UPRVUNL's official website i.e. uprvunl.org on or before 25 June 2022.

More details regarding the UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022 such as vacancy, eligibility, selection process, application fee etc. are given below:

UPRVUNL Notification Download

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of UPRVUNL Online Application - 04 June 2022
  • Last Date of UPRVUNL Online Application - 25 June 2022

UPRVUNL Vacancy Details

Post Name

UR

OBC

EWS

SC

ST

Total Post

Chief Chemist

03

01

0

01

0

05

Additional Private Secretary

02

01

0

01

0

04

Assistant Review Officer ARO

02

04

01

02

0

09

Account Clerk

16

15

04

09

01

45

Eligibility Criteria for UPRVUNL ARO, Accounts Clerk and APS Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • Chief Chemist - B.Sc with First Class in Chemistry or M.Sc with Second Class in Chemistry.
  • Additional Private Secretary (APS) - Graduation from a recognized university. Hindi Stenography in 80 wpm and Hindi/English Typist of 40-40 wpm.
  •  Assistant Review Officer (ARO) - Graduation and Hindi Typing of 30 wpm Accounts Clerk - Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce and minimum typing speed on computer 30/40 per minute in Hindi/English.

Age Limit:

21 to 40 years

Selection Process for UPRVUNL  ARO, Accounts Clerk and APS Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of an online exam and interview.

How to Apply for UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the official website of UPRVUNL

  • General / OBC / EWS : Rs. 1180/-
  • SC / ST : Rs.  826/-
  • PH : Rs. 12/-
    Pay the Exam Fee Through Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking / E Challan

 

 

