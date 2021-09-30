UPRVUNL TG2 and AE Result 2021 Out @uprvunl.org, Download Link Here

UPRVUNL Result 2021 for the post of Technician Grade 2 and Assistant Engineer (Electronics and Instrumentation) has been released by Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL).

UPRVUNL TG2 and AE Result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has released the result of the computer based exam held for the post of Technician Grade 2 and Assistant Engineer (Electronics and Instrumentation).

UPRVUNL Result Link is given below. The candidates can also download UPRVUNL TG2 Result and UPRVUNL AE Result from the prescribed link:

The candidates who have qualified the online test will be called for an interview round. Such candidates will be issued their called letter for the interview through email and will also be available on the official website.

UPRVUNL Interview will be conducted on 11 and 12 October 2021.

UPRVUNL TG2 CBT was conducted on 14, 15 and 17 July 2021 while UPRVUNL AE Exam was held on 19 July 2021.

How to Download UPRVUNL CBT Result 2021?

Go to the official website of UPRVUNL i.e.uprvunl.org.

Click on the click that reads ‘Regarding CBT result of AE (T) E & M (Electronics and Instrumentation), (Post Code-3) and TG-II (Electrician), (Post Code-11) & schedule of Documents Verification for the post of TG-II (Electrician), (Post code-11) against advertisement no. U-37/UPRVUSA/2019’ under result section.

Download UPRVUNL Result PDF and save it for future reference.