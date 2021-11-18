UPSC CAPF AC 2020 Interview Date OUT @upsc.gov.in: Check Instructions & Latest Updates Here

UPSC CAPF AC 2020 Interview Date has been announced by Union Public Service Commission on upsc.gov.in. Check Interview Date, Admit Card Download Date and Instructions Here.

UPSC CAPF AC 2020 Interview Date: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recently released an important notice regarding the commencement of interview for the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Exam 2020. The candidates who have qualified for the interview round can download their complete schedule through UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

According to the notice, The interview for Personality Test/ Interview for the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2020 is scheduled to be held from 06 to 24 December 2021 at Union Public Service Commission, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded on the Commission’s website. The candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for the latest updates.

All candidates are advised to take a printout of the admit card for future reference. The candidates will have to produce the printout of their admit card at the time of the Interview/Personality Test. In case the photograph is not visible or not available on the e-Summon Letter, candidates are advised to carry identical photographs for verification along with proof of identity such as an Aadhaar Card, Voter Identity Card, Driving License, Passport on the date of the Personality Test/Interview. No paper Summon Letter will be issued for this Personality Test/Interview by the Commission.

How to Download UPSC CAPF AC Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in. Click on ‘UPSC CAPF AC Admit Card 2021’ flashing on the homepage. A link will be opened. Enter your credentials and click on the login button. The admit card will be displayed. Download UPSC CAPF AC Admit Card and save it for future reference.

Download UPSC CAPF AC Admit Card - to active soon

Candidates are advised to bring 2 recent identical photographs and all original documents, with a copy thereof, showing date of birth, educational qualification, caste/ community certificate etc., failing which they will not be interviewed.

Instructions to follow:

All candidates are required to follow the norms related to COVID -19.

To facilitate the candidates, as a one-time measure, the Competent Authority, has decided to reimburse the lowest economy class ‘ to and fro’ airfare for traveling by Air India or any other Private Airlines.

Opt for cheapest flight tickets under economy class among the airlines operating in the concerned Sector immediately after downloading the e-summon letter.

Book the air tickets directly from the airlines (booking counters, websites) or through the travel agents authorized by Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance viz. Ashoka Tours & Travels, Balmer and Lawrie and IRCTC only.

Air Tickets booked through Private travel agents viz. Make Mytrip, Yatra, Goibibo, Ease Mytrip etc. will not be reimbursed.

Bring hard copies of Air Tickets(To& fro journey) showing the details of air fare alongwith Boarding Pass (for onward journey only) for reimbursement.

Second/Sleeper Class Train fare(Mail Express) will be reimbursed if the candidates perform their journey by Rail irrespective of Class.