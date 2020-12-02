UPSC CAPF AC 2019 Prelims Answer Key to release soon @upsc.gov.in, Check Details Here

UPSC CAPF AC 2019 Prelims Answer Key: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is going to release UPSC CAPF AC 2019 Prelims Answer Key soon at its website. All candidates who appeared in the UPSC CAPF AC 2019 Prelims Exam will be able to download the answer key through the official website.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

The commission had conducted UPSC CAPF (AC) 2019 (Paper-1) on 18th August 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12.00 Noon at various exam centres to fill up 323 vacancies for the post of Central Armed Police Force Assistant Commandant (CAPF (AC). The result for the same has already been uploaded on the official website on 18 October 2020. In which, 2215 candidates have qualified for Physical Standards Test (PST)/

Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) and Medical Standards Tests (MST) held on 16 November to 25 November 2020.

The commission has yet not released the UPSC CAPF AC Prelims 2019 Answer Key. It is expected that the commission will soon release the answer keys on the official website. However, there is no official confirmation in this regard. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates. For the convenience of the candidates, We will provide the direct link of downloading UPSC CAPF (AC) Answer Key 2019 here. Candidates are advised to keep visiting this article for the latest updates.

The commission will allow the candidates to raise objections after releasing of UPSC CAPF (AC) Answer Key 2019. Those who will have any doubt against the answer keys will be able to raise objections on the official website.

UPSC CAPF (AC) Answer Key 2019 – To active Soon

How to Download UPSC CAPF (AC) Answer Key 2019?